After Marinho’s sale, Santos tries to hire Paulo Sousa’s reserve at Flamengo with a fine of R$ 300 million

Santos and Flamengo have made several deals in recent years. Rubro-Negro had more luck in the negotiations, as they were two times champion of Libertadores with ex-Santistas, such as Gabigol and Bruno Henrique. On the Peixe side, one player in particular worked: Jean Lucas. However, the steering wheel stayed for a short time and was soon sold, leaving no value in Vila Belmiro.

This Friday (28), the portal “Fla Web” reported that the left-back Ramon was tempted by Peixão. Your termination fine is BRL 300 million. Also according to the article, the matter arose at the time of the sale of Marine. However, Rubro-Negro was not excited about the deal because they understand that the defender is very valuable and has covetousness from abroad. In fact, he can also be involved in the deal by Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica.

Santos is looking for a left-back in the ball market and saw the chance of having, on loan, a youngster from the Rio de Janeiro club. Ramon is 20 years old and is a child of the Flamengo base. For many fans, he could even be a starter or, at the very least, the immediate reserve, with Renê becoming the last option. This was also considered in Peixe.

Flamengo is not looking for a player for the position, precisely because they currently have three. However, it is not the club’s policy to release to some important team in Brazil. Santos, in turn, knows that it will need to strengthen itself in order to qualify the squad.

Ramon is happy at Rubro-Negro and only thinks about leaving if the proposal is good for all sides. For now, there is no official offer. The Coach Paulo Sousa has been watching the boy closely and could use him this season, especially with many games ahead.