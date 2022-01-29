Airbnb reveals its most amazing homes and likes on the networks in 2021

Looking for an exotic home or an unusual destination for your next vacation? The rental platform Airbnb revealed this Monday (24) which were its most impressive properties – and popular on Instagram – in 2021.

In this list, there are tree houses, cabins, mansions that once belonged to politicians, spa and even a boathouse. Meet them.

10th Place: Historic Guest House and Gardens (Marietta, Georgia, USA)

This house once belonged to two former governors of the state of Georgia, USA, and has part of the original construction from the 1840s. The gardens are full of Magnolias and the greenhouse also serves as a lounge for those who want to enjoy the natural landscape in comfort. .

Value: R$ 767 per night.

9th: Modern Two-Story Cabin (Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo, Mexico)

In fact, a two-story townhouse with an intimate atmosphere, this house offers a terrace with barbecue, cable TV, fireplace, among other comforts that are not common to cabins. The landscape in the forest, however, is right there.

Value: R$ 387 per night.

8th: Maison Lafleur (Le Vignau, Aquitaine, France)

Close to Bordeaux, a region known for its wines, this rustic 18th century property preserves tranquility amidst the green. It is also spacious: with three bedrooms it sleeps up to 12 people and offers ideal comforts for a family, such as a heated pool, hammock, trampoline and swing for children.

Value: R$ 1,207 per night.

7th: Floating Boat House (Belgrade, Serbia)

Anchored on Ada Ciganlija, an ancient island in the Sava River near the confluence with the Danube, this houseboat – and modern – is located right next to the cultural center of the Serbian capital.

In the surroundings are about 7 km of beaches, 40 restaurants, sports spaces and attractions such as the Nikola Tesla Museum. Those who want to relax there can also enjoy the comfort of a space that accommodates up to 10 people with an espresso machine, fireplace, cable TV and even a terrace with a swimming platform.

Value: R$ 822 per night.

6th: Villa Amalfi (Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico)

A mix of villa and spa, Amalfi has a swimming pool in the heart of the property, gourmet kitchen, jacuzzi, modern curves and ample spaces that receive up to 10 people, in addition to a privileged location: close to the sands of Tulum, one of the most coveted portions of the coast. Mexican.

Value: R$ 3,592 per night.

5th: House in the Forest (Sandy, Oregon, USA)

In the center of just over two hectares of private forest, this property has four bedrooms and a very clean decor. However, it is precisely the external landscape that stands out — the owner describes it as a place to disconnect from the world and admire the pine trees from inside the jacuzzi.

Value: R$ 2,400 per night.

4th: Lakeside Cottage (Burke, Vermont, USA)

Built in 1968, this cabin offers several possibilities for relaxation in its surroundings: facing one of the trails, discovering Lake Willoughby, as well as skiing, fishing, kayaking… For those who prefer to stay at home, the address offers a café -bar, games room with video games and board versions, barbecue, among other amenities.

Value: BRL 1,299 per night.

3rd: ‘Crow’s Nest’ (Monte Rio, California, USA)

Just like the next one on the list, this one is a tree house. But not just any tree: the Redwood, known as one of the largest trees in the world.

No wonder, one of the differentials of this property is the panoramic view of the forest. Despite its location, it offers several modern comforts, such as a whirlpool, fireplace, barbecue and telescope, for those who want not only to sleep under the stars, but to admire them up close.

Value: R$ 2,340 per night.

2nd: Tree House (Fletcher, North Carolina, USA)

Much more rustic than the Californian version, this tree house is in the middle of a reservation in North Carolina, 30 minutes from Asheville and is for those who don’t want many urban amenities: there’s no wi-fi, electricity, plumbing and you need to bring your own sheets to sleep there.

However, those who prefer an authentic wild experience, having the chance to meet bears, lynxes, foxes, deer, turkeys, hawks, roosters, owls, among others, will find what they are looking for – and a privileged view, of course.

Value: R$ 704 per night.

1st: Zion Eco Hut (Hildale, Utah, USA)

The platform indicates this cabin as an ideal option for “glamping”, a kind of glamorous camp. Despite not offering electricity or wi-fi, the house has a terrace with a barbecue, fireplace, whirlpool and other amenities ideal for a trip for two.

Value: BRL 3,354 per night.