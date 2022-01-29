Alok wins and Justice orders the clip back to YouTube

Alok achieved important victories in Brazilian Justice this week. After the clip for Un Ratito was removed from his YouTube channel by the platform itself, without it being clear who the removal request had come from, the DJ managed to have the action undone. Justice determined the immediate return of the single in partnership with ex-BBB Juliette Freire.

After the video of Un Ratito was removed from Youtube, Judge Simone Monteiro, from the 2nd Civil Court of the District of Goiânia, demanded the return of the content to the platform. The decision and the document with the court order were signed, issued and sent to Google Brasil, which has a period of 24 hours for compliance.

The case came to the public after an article published in Billboard magazine claimed that Alok would not have credited the duo Sevenn in some works, including Un Ratito. On social media, Alok had already refuted the allegations pointed out by Billboard. The decision was also extended to other streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer and Apple.

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.