Amazon cancels orders made with accumulated coupons and irritates customers – Business – Tecnoblog

Amazon is canceling most of the orders placed last Wednesday (26) with discount coupons that were accumulating. In an email sent to customers, the store apologizes for the error and offers a refund for the purchase, as well as a voucher for R$ 15. Customers, however, are disgusted with the situation, especially since other people have received the products. at home.



Amazon distribution center (Image: Handout/Amazon)

The story was as follows: in the early hours of the 26th, Amazon Brasil started offering dozens of discount coupons worth R$15 in partnership with store affiliates. These codes should be limited to a single purchase over BRL 30. However, users were able to accumulate several different vouchers, adding discounts of up to BRL 800.

After a few hours, Amazon canceled the coupons and claimed that it was all a glitch in the system. According to the company, the offer “was limited to BRL 15 maximum benefit, could not be combined with other promotions or offers, could be enjoyed only once, in a single order and only applied to customers who were shopping on Amazon through first time”.

On social media, many users reported receiving orders made with the coupons. Some of these purchases were even free, due to accumulated vouchers. Therefore, consumers expected Amazon to honor all transactions. After all, the system failure occurred internally.

Procon-SP also entered the middle of the story and demanded a clear positioning from Amazon. The institution gave the company until January 31 to answer how many orders were made with the coupons, why purchases were canceled and what would be the action plan to deal with the complaint records.

Amazon is driving customers crazy

For now, Amazon continues to confuse customers. Some people have received their orders, others have had their purchases canceled and certain customers have not even had their goods shipped yet. This situation is so weird that consumers have even turned their dramas into memes. We don’t know if the images are real, but it’s worth a laugh: