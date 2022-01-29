Amazon said it will keep the R$ 15 discount on orders that were canceled this week after identifying a fault on the website. The error allowed customers to make purchases for values ​​far below the market.

“The R$ 15 discount offer was maintained to customers who had their orders canceled through the granting of a shopping voucher in the same amount. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

This positioning happens after Procon-SP demanded explanations from Amazon about the failure of the discount coupons. “The company must explain how many purchase orders were received related to the quoted offer; for what reasons the orders were cancelled; what is the action plan for dealing with the registrations made with Procon-SP and those presented only through its SAC”, said the agency.

What mistake was this? A bug that happened in the early hours of Wednesday allowed customers to make purchases for values ​​far below the market, thanks to cumulative discounts and even promotional balances that appeared on users’ accounts.

“After the problem was identified, orders that had not been shipped and that were in disagreement with the Terms and Conditions were canceled,” Amazon says.

