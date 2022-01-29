Amid protests, Argentina threatens new IMF default

Current agreement provides for payment of US$ 19 billion in 2022; Alberto Fernández’s government says it intends to pay, but asks for a sustainable agreement and extension of deadlines

EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT Argentine President Alberto Fernandez



Hundreds of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires to protest against the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The fund owes billions of dollars in debt to the Argentina, whose first installment, estimated at US$ 730 million, is due this Friday, 28. The group held a march, asking the government to break with the IMF and not pay the debt. They claim that the payment of these amounts has been responsible for austere measures that harm the population. The protester Celeste Fiero defended that the money to solve the country’s structural problems and improve the people’s poverty rates: “We suffer from growing poverty”.

Alberto Fernández’s government says it intends to honor the commitment, but asks for a sustainable agreement and an extension of the deadlines. Still, the risk of a new default exists. In a press conference, the government spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerrutti, says that everything depends on how the negotiation goes. “What will happen we will know in the next few hours, because it will depend on how the negotiation goes”, he pointed out. The current agreement calls for the payment of US$ 19 billion in 2022. The US$ 44 billion loan was granted in 2018 in the center-right government of Mauricio Macri. Argentina faces problems of high inflation and poverty, which affect around 40% of the population.

*With information from reporter Carolina Abelin