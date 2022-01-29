Maslova Pristan, RUSSIA – The scene of a major geopolitical crisis, the Russian border with Ukraine it is practically a few steps away, but tensions have not dissuaded Artiom Ivanov from getting up at dawn to go fishing, as he always does.

“A war?” says the surprised 34-year-old builder, sunk in a blue tracksuit, dropping the fishing line into a small hole in the frozen waters of the Seversky Donets, a cross-border river, in the village of Maslova Pristan, in southwest China. Russia.

“If we were really preparing for war, I would be polishing my rifle and not fishing,” he said, smiling as one of the two fish he had caught (“for my cat”) writhed at his feet.

Like him, most of the inhabitants of this border area with whom France-Presse spoke say they do not believe that a new conflict will start, despite the escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kiev – which receives support from Westerners.

According to them, the deployment of thousands of Russian soldiers and tanks on the Ukrainian border is no indication that Russia wants to invade the neighboring country, as fears United States.

“On our land, we do what we want. Do we have to ask the neighbor’s permission when we want to work on our garden?”, comments Sergei Yaroslavtsev, echoing the rhetoric of the Kremlin.

“Anyway, Russia never initiates hostilities,” argues the 56-year-old man, a worker in the gas industry, who is fishing in a hole further down the road.

‘Obligation to intervene’

Far from the tense diplomatic dialogue between Moscow and Washington and the fiery statements of its allies – this Friday, the 28th, for example, the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkostated that he would enter the war alongside Vladimir Putinif one of the two countries were attacked – the border region looks peaceful.

The snow-covered plains stretch as far as the eye can see, dotted here and there with leafless trees or off-grid irrigation systems.

Of conflicts, this region that for centuries was a fortified passage of the Russian Empire understands something. Almost every village has a memorial to fallen soldiers since World War II, or tanks and cannons are lined up in public squares, as in the border town of Shebekino.

Along with a swing, a poster invites young people to join the parachutist corps. A little later, 65-year-old pensioner Nadezhda Dolia crosses herself in front of a church, and then starts cursing the Kiev authorities, whom she accuses of “killing children, mothers and the elderly” in separatist pro-Russian zones. Russia in Eastern Ukraine.

In Moscow, voices are increasingly heard calling for arms to be handed over to the separatists – and Nadezhda believes that Russia should intervene to help them. “If Russia doesn’t intervene, they [os ucranianos] can eradicate them from the face of the Earth. Who else [além dos russos] can help?” he argues, echoing a common speech on Russian television.

If Kiev forces launch an offensive against the Donbas separatists, Moscow would have “an obligation to intervene”, adds Yaroslavtsev, one of the fishermen on the Seversky Donets River.

Fear of sanctions

However, some residents confess to being concerned that the West will impose new sanctions if Russia intervenes in Ukraine.

Ilia Ignatiev, a 24-year-old medical student, worries that things will get harder to travel or that his standard of living will feel the consequences. The sanctions imposed on Russia since the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 “already show: they make everything more difficult,” Ignatiev said.

“This could have an impact on food prices, on daily life, indoors,” he says, as he tries to control his dog, which stretches its leash.

On the frozen river in Maslova Pristan, fisherman Artiom Ivanovv believes that now “everything is in God’s hands”. “We don’t need more land,” he said. But “if they [os ucranianos] attack, for sure we will fight”.