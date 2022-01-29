Anatel authorizes Starlink satellite internet in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, in an Extraordinary Meeting this Friday (28), the right to explore Starlink’s non-geostationary satellite system in Brazil. With this, the company of billionaire Elon Musk will be able to offer broadband internet via satellite in the country.

During the meeting, the substitute president of Anatel, Emmanoel Campelo de Souza Pereira, granted the company’s request and allowed the exploration of Brazilian space. The company’s request had gone through a visa application process, that is, the directors of the Brazilian agency asked for more time and documents to analyze the process.

“It is in the company’s interest to provide broadband internet access distributed throughout Brazil. Which will certainly be very timely for schools, hospitals and other establishments located in remote rural regions”, said the deputy president.

In the medium term, the SpaceX subsidiary is expected to put 4,408 satellites into orbit, according to the lawsuit. The Brazilian representative of the North American is called Starlink Brazil Holding Ltda., which will be able to explore the Brazilian space until March 28, 2027.

When rendering the decision, Campelo also explained that Starlink must inform users about possible service interruptions due to interference. The process was reported by counselor Vicente Bandeira de Aquino Neto.

Arrival of services

Despite the approval, it is not yet known exactly when Starlink’s satellite internet services will begin to be provided in Brazil. However, the brand’s website is already fully in Portuguese with information about low latency and high speed internet.

Even before the concession, in February of last year, the company was already offering a pre-registration for Brazilians. The service, which cost US$ 99 at the time (about R$ 534 at the current price), should gain values ​​in local currency soon.

Communications Minister tries to bring Starlink to the Amazon

The Federal Government was active in this process to bring the North American company to Brazil. Communications Minister Fabio Faria even met with Elon Musk in November 2021 to address the issue.