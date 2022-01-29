Anatel postpones decision on the sale of Oi Móvel

Anatel’s authorization for the sale of Oi Móvel to the three major telecommunications operators – Claro, Vivo and TIM – will still take some time, at least until the next meeting of Anatel’s Board of Directors, scheduled for February 10th. This is because, counselor Vicente Aquino asked for a view of the matter after the presentation of the vote of the counselor reporting the matter, Emmanoel Campelo, who manifested himself for the approval of the operation, with the adoption of different “remedies”.

++Hours after the request for inspection, Vicente de Aquino requested a new extraordinary meeting to express his vote. This one will be on Monday, 31st, at 4pm.++

The suggested remedies

To mitigate the risks of market concentration and protect the customers’ option, Campelo suggested that different “remedies” be adopted. For the preservation of the interests of the clients would be the following

Guarantee of portability at any time

Segregation of contracts that integrate Oi combos must be transparent and duly communicated

There will be no automatic loyalty migration

Absence of collection of contractual burden due to breach of loyalty of contracts of mobile telephony users or Oi combo.

It was also suggested the obligation of new roaming offers for access by ISPs – or small providers -, the effective use of spectrum for the performance of Virtual Mobile Operators (MVNOs), and the non-transfer of reversible assets from Oi without the prior consent of Anatel.

Anatel’s technical area has already analyzed the issue and suggested that the deal be released by the regulatory agency. It did, however, propose constraints related to the sale of capacity and wholesale spectrum usage and network access by ISPs and MVNOs, as detailed by Tele.Síntese here.

The operation

The sale of Oi Móvel is part of its judicial recovery process. The asset auction took place in December 2020. Claro, TIM and Vivo joined in a single bid of R$ 16.5 billion, accepted by the Justice.

Where

The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (SG/Cade) recommended the approval of the sale of Oi Móvel by operators Tim, Claro and Vivo with the adoption of remedies negotiated between the companies that mitigate competition risks.

SG negotiated with the operators an Agreement on Control of Concentrations (ACC) that provides for contracts of ran sharing and spectrum rental acquired from Grupo Oi in municipalities with less than 100 thousand inhabitants, in addition to Roaming Agreement and virtual mobile network operators (Mobile Virtual Network Operator – MVNO) for wholesale access to mobile networks to other players.

In the understanding of SG, these remedies are intended to generate conditions for possible entry of a competitor in the sector. For the Superintendence, the measure could have three effects: incentives for buyers to compete in the wholesale market, the entry of a neutral network operator, and the likelihood of entry into the retail Personal Mobile Service (SMP) market.

The proposed agreement also makes it possible to offer wholesale products to companies that explore different business models, such as mobile network operators (Mobile Network Operator – MNOs) regional, MVNOs and eventual neutral network operators. In addition, the ACC provides for a trustee to monitor the obligations assumed and mediate any conflicts. But the antitrust court has not yet approved the transaction.

