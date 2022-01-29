Anatel suspends analysis of the sale of Oi’s assets; next meeting scheduled for Monday – Época Negócios

+



Anatel suspends analysis of the sale of Oi’s assets (Photo: Disclosure)

THE National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) scheduled an extraordinary meeting for next Monday to discuss possible approval of the sale of the company’s mobile assets. Hi for the rivals TIM, Alive and sure.

The matter, which has been going on since late 2020 when the three operators won the right to Oi’s assets in an auction that was contested by rivals such as Algar Telecom, would be decided at Anatel this Friday, also in an extraordinary meeting. .

But counselor Vicente Aquino asked for views on the process. The agency’s next scheduled meeting would be on February 10, but the municipality decided to schedule a new extraordinary meeting for Monday, at 4 pm, on the matter.

Rapporteur of the process of prior consent to the request of Claro, Telefônica (owner of Vivo) and TIM for the operation of sale of mobile assets of the operator Oi, segregated in Isolated Production Unit (UPI), the counselor of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) Emmanoel Campelo voted to approve the procedure at this Friday’s meeting.

He proposed, however, conditions and commitments to be assumed. The trial of the case, however, was suspended after a request for a view (more time for analysis) from counselor Vicente Bandeira de Aquino Neto. “I understand the importance of the processes for the judicial recovery of Oi, but I would like to evaluate them in more detail”, he said.

In his vote, Campelo suggested a series of commitments to advance the business. Among them is the presentation of a communication plan to consumers, developed by the three purchasing companies. The document will need to contain, for example, information about the customer’s right to choose their plan and loyalty option, with prior and express consent. The guarantee of the portability right at any time must also be expressly contemplated; among other points.

According to the rapporteur’s vote, the transfer of radiofrequency use of Oi’s personal mobile service is subject to proof of tax compliance, payment of the public price and presentation of a numbering resource transfer plan. He also upholds the determination that, within a period of 18 months, the elimination of overlap to be realized between the authorizations of the personal mobile service of Oi and the SPEs is carried out.

The granting of prior consent to the transfer of control of the SPEs will also have conditions, such as, again, proof of fiscal regularity, the presentation of agreements and commitments that make it possible to meet the goal of the General Plan of Universalization Goals IV, and the presentation of the guarantees referring to coverage commitments still pending fulfillment.

There would still remain the determination that, within 18 months, the overlap between the SMP authorizations of the SPEs and the purchasers be eliminated. (ORPA) for virtual networks, Wholesale Product Reference (ORPA) offers for national roaming, and authorized spectrum usage commitments.