Anitta avoids quoting controversy with Pitty in an interview with her rock music

Anitta avoided the Pitty subject at the press conference she gave today to Brazilian vehicles to promote her new song, “Boys Don’t Cry”.

Questioned by splash about how she handled the situation that happened on the eve of the release, the singer preferred silence and moved on to the next question.

Pitty used his Twitter profile on Wednesday (26) to vent about the wave of reliving the 1980s in music.

like this wave of finding the 80’s mass and generally launching the riffs with that same keyboard and I’m

“Hey, y’all never heard A-ha”? 😄 — *PITTY* (@Pitty) January 26, 2022

Despite not mentioning names, some fans of Anitta believed that the rocker’s tweet would have been an indirect to the preview made available hours before the single “Boys Don’t Cry”.

After Pitty’s tweet went viral, Anitta posted two cookie emojis on the same social network, a symbol of those who like to appear.

Pitty, however, manifested and denied that he would have sent an indirect to the singer. In 2014, the two participated in “Altas Horas” and disagreed in a debate about female sexual freedom. Since then, the public has been attentive to any possible interaction between the singers.

Pitty clarified the alleged misunderstanding in response to a follower who demanded objectivity if he wanted to send a message to Anitta.

The rocker stated that she had not seen that the singer had released a song – with a touch of the 80s – before making her post.

“I hadn’t seen it, really. I didn’t talk about anyone specific because that wasn’t the subject. It’s very annoying, people keep trying to revive something that, for me, doesn’t even exist”, declared Pitty about the alleged feud with Anitta .

there are people who do not want to reflect, think about current times, argue in a good way. they just want to fix bullshit that doesn’t exist. sad. I’m fine with general, people. stop seeing things where you don’t have them, relax… <3 — *PITTY* (@Pitty) January 26, 2022

Anitta, on the other hand, preferred silence so as not to distract from her release, which she has already declared to be one of her favorite songs and clips of her career.