Anitta uses image from new clip to pin Bolsonaro

anita took advantage of a montage made with one of the scenes from his new clip, “Boys Don’t Cry”, to snipe Bolsonaro this Friday afternoon (28). In this ocasion, a cantora postou no Twitter, uma imagem, em que troca o texto original exibido no clipe, pela frase ‘Fora Bolsonaro’.

“Who saw this scene from the clip?”, wrote Anitta when posting the image that went viral on the social network. It is worth mentioning that, in the original video, the phrase that actually appears in the clip is: “I want you back”. However, some politicians shared the artist’s publication, believing that the scene pinning the president really was part of the singer’s clip.

the federal deputy Paulo Pimenta (EN) was one of the politicians who believed in the joke and reposted the montage: “What a scene from @Anitta’s new clip. Congratulations on your courage, together we will defeat fascism!!!”wrote the parliamentarian on Twitter.

the federal deputy David Mirandaaffiliated with PDT, also reposted the montage, celebrating as if Anitta had actually added the phrase in her clip. “Sextou with Anitta who included a #ForaBolsonaro in her new clip!”he said.

Already a former candidate for vice-presidency in 2018, and for the mayor of Porto Alegre in 2020, Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB-RS), also published the image. However, repeated the joke made by Anitta: “Who saw this scene in Anitta’s new clip? #ForaBolsonaro”, wrote on his Twitter.

