ANPD regulates application of LGPD for small businesses

This Friday (28/1), the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) published a resolution that approves the regulation of application of the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD) for small processing agents.

reproduction

Microembresas and startups gain regulation for LGPD

The purpose of the regulation is to bring balance to the adaptation of small businesses, micro-enterprises and startups to the rules of the LGPD, and at the same time guarantee the rights of data subjects.

According to the resolution, small-scale agents are not required to indicate the person in charge of processing personal data, as long as they provide a communication channel with the data subject.

Such agents must also adopt information security measures to protect personal data. However, the standard indicates that these companies can have a simplified information security policy, as long as it guarantees protection against the main problems, such as unauthorized access, destruction, loss, alteration, etc.

Small companies, micro-enterprises and startups will also have a double deadline for responding to requests from holders; communication to the ANPD and the holder about the occurrence of security incidents; presentation of information, documents, reports and records requested by the ANPD to other treatment agents; and providing a clear and complete statement confirming the existence or access to personal data. In the case of a simplified declaration, it can be provided within 15 days from the holder’s request.

According to Miriam Wimmer, rapporteur of the process that approved the resolution in the Authority’s Directing Council, the regulation seeks “to comply with the legal command that the ANPD must establish simplified rules and procedures for these actors, taking into account not only their economic size , but also the risk associated with the personal data processing activities carried out”. With information from the ANPD press office.