app not working? See possible solutions

The Federal Government is concluding this Friday (28), this week’s payments of Auxílio Brasil. According to the program’s official calendar, today it is the turn of users who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 9. After them, only one more group of beneficiaries will be missing. They receive it on Monday (31). A good part will use Caixa Tem.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, all 17.5 million program users will be able to move project money in two ways. One of them is to go directly to an agency and withdraw the amount in cash. The other is digital movement. And to do that, you need to use the Caixa Tem app.

It turns out, however, that some users are having trouble tinkering with this app right now. It is worth remembering that momentary failures in these applications are common. Especially when you know that the Government is serving millions of people at once. Everything can end up congesting.

But it is also necessary to be clear that at the moment there is no news in this regard. So there is no general application crash. If there’s a problem with your app, it’s very likely something private. So there’s no point waiting for the Ministry of Citizenship to resolve. You’re the one who has to run.

The first tip is to always try to use the system at non-peak hours. For those who can, a good option is to try to use the app at dawn. Normally, information traffic at this time is noticeably lower. So if the problem is congestion, this could be a solution.

In addition to congestion

But that’s not all that can end up harming the app’s functioning. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the citizen can also end up losing functionality because of the internet connection. So it’s important to check your home network.

In addition, the citizen can also have problems because of mobile electronic waste. A tip is to go to your cell phone settings and delete the cache specifically for your Caixa Tem app. This can help improve the process.

There are also those who say that people who keep the application up to date have less headache in this regard. So it’s always important to visit your app store to see if the app needs an update.

Caixa Tem no Auxílio Brasil

As said, people need Caixa Tem to move Auxílio Brasil money. This is where you can pay bills and make transfers. In addition, the application also generates a code for withdrawals without a card.

But this is not the only way to handle Auxílio Brasil money. According to official information, citizens can also try to transfer the amount of the program through Caixa’s Internet Banking system.

For those who already have the Auxílio Brasil card, there is also the possibility of withdrawing from the Caixa. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, those who were already part of the program since last year can use the old Bolsa Família device.