Apple will restrict masked Face ID to iPhones 12 and 13 – MacMagazine

The start of testing the new versions of the operating systems of apple — more precisely than iOS 15.4 — caused an uproar over a feature long requested by users of iPhones.

This is the possibility of unlocking the device via face ID with a mask, which is not possible in any of the OS versions already officially released by Apple. Currently, it is worth remembering, only those who have a Apple Watch can easily unlock iPhones with facial biometrics using mask.

Even though we are (I hope) heading towards the end of the pandemic, the arrival of the feature was widely celebrated, but what many people did not expect was that it would come with an asterisk. And it’s pretty big: many of the iPhones with Face ID currently in circulation won’t be covered by the feature.

Based on tests, the 9to5Mac nailed that the resource Use Face ID with Mask is available (in iOS 15.4 testing) only for the lines of iPhone 12 and 13 — leaving out all other Face ID-enabled iPhones like the X, XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

Since the feature uses “unique characteristics” around users’ eyes to authenticate, it’s likely that the technology needed for this process is only available on the latest iPhones — who knows, a more powerful chip.

However, it may also be that we are facing a company strategy for users to migrate to the latest devices – which would not be anything new when it comes to Apple and the commercial world as a whole.

