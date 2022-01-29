Ariadna exposes transphobic comments from Jade Picon’s brother

After declaring that she would no longer comment on “BBB 22”, Ariadna took to Twitter to expose transphobic comments from Leo Picon, Jade’s brother.

In a 2010 publication, the entrepreneur and digital influencer used the pejorative term “traveco” and said he felt “the urge to kill”.

I hate it when I go to the Jockey at night and there are a lot of ‘traveco’ with the pa* out, it makes me want to kill them.

Old tweets by Leo Picon, Jade’s brother, from “BBB 22” Image: Playback / Twitter

Already in a 2011 post, Leo directly referred to Ariadna, saying:

“I wonder if Ariadna (transvestite) catches someone, imagine the f*ck face the guy would look like when he finds out she’s a tranny.”

This is not the first time that Leo Picon has been involved in a controversy over transphobic lines. Last year, he was asked by a follower if he had ever kissed a man, and he used prejudice in his answer: “Yes. In 2015. I kissed a man in Madrid. I was with Gil Cebola, Jota Amancio, Alvaro Costa and Neymar’s father. Then I kissed the most famous transsexual in Spain in a nightclub without knowing that I was a transsexual. Then they told me and I was sad to be deceived. But it was nice. It was worth it. I recommend it”.

Why shouldn’t the term ‘traveco’ be used?

Before starting to explain why this term is offensive, you need to understand that transvestites are people who, because they do not identify with their birth gender, choose to assume a different gender than they were assigned.

Even though they are exclusively female, transvestites have their own gender identity. That is, the person may not identify as a woman, even if their appearance appears to be feminine. Remembering that there are transvestites who do not identify as women, just as there are trans women who identify as transvestites.

After presenting the main concept, the main concept, let’s go to the explanation of the use of the word ‘traveco’. In Portuguese, the diminutive ‘eco’ usually adds a pejorative and negative connotation to the word.

Furthermore, the term invalidates a years-long struggle to achieve the respect and dignity that transvestites deserve. In your conversations, don’t use ‘traveco’ to refer to them. Swap for LGBTQIA+ or simply transvestite. When in doubt, ask what pronoun and in what way the person wants to be called and that’s it.