Astronomers debate what might be a ‘strange’ object discovered in the Milky Way

The discovery of a spinning object in the Milky Way that emits an electromagnetic beam at an extraordinarily long rate has opened up a new field of research. With the help of a powerful telescope, a young Australian student made the discovery, which is located, according to scientists, about 4,000 light-years from Earth.

The object releases an enormous amount of electromagnetic radiation about three times every hour for unusually long periods, according to data published in the journal Nature. “It’s an unusual object” soberly states radio astronomer Ismaël Cognard of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Astronomers have already detected in the past stars that emit electromagnetic waves at regular intervals. Pulsars are the most common. They are very high density stars, composed exclusively of neutrons, whose emissions are very intense, brief and regular.

Another “type” of star, also composed of neutrons, is the much rarer magnetar. Its electromagnetic emissions can last for tens of seconds.

The Australian research team is now working to understand what has been discovered. “Technically it is very difficult and very expensive, in terms of calculations”, explains to AFP Fabian Schüssler, astrophysicist at the European Atomic Energy Commission.

Radio telescopes produce mountains of data which, in turn, require machines capable of producing high algorithms and calculations to achieve a result. “It’s a good example of a discovery that is achieved by investigating in a space of unexplored parameters”, says Fabian Schüssler. That is, by looking where you normally don’t look, or with the appropriate means.

Open box

The existence of this object had already been theorized, explains Australian astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who leads the research team. It is, according to her, an ultra-long period magnetar. A kind of neutron star, which rotates extremely slowly on itself, emitting an extremely strong electromagnetic field.

“We know that the rotation of a neutron star decreases throughout its existence”, says Fabian Schüssler, so the hypothesis is “plausible”.

But this increasingly slow spin, like that of a spinning top that is losing steam, presents another problem. The detected object “should not have enough energy to produce this kind of radiomagnetic wave every 18 minutes,” says Curtin University’s Natasha Hurley-Walker.

A slower rotating object “should emit a much weaker emission, to the point of being almost undetectable,” according to astrophysicist Fabian Schüssler.

The signal was detected over a period of three months in early 2018. The object has not disappeared, although its signal is no longer detected. Ismaël Cognard of CNRS relies on a theory to explain the power of the recorded emission: “Some magnetars have very bright emission periods. We are starting to conjecture that there could be cracks in the magnetar’s crust, which would influence its magnetic field, increasing the power of its emission”, he said.





The mysterious object still exists, insists the French astronomer. Now we need to look for other examples to compare the data.