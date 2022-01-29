At home, Elizangela continues to recover and says: ‘I’ll be back working soon’ | Rio de Janeiro

According to the actress’ manager, Lauro Santanna, she is doing well, recovering more and more and is being closely monitored by a doctor and family members.

“She is great, getting better and better. She’s at home, there’s a doctor who always goes to see her, she’s close by, and her daughter lives nearby. Everything is fine”, said he, who was unable to inform whether Elizangela is still using the oxygen support given to her at the time of discharge at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim.

Lauro also said that Elizangela preferred not to talk publicly about the episode of hospitalization, and that she laughs when the subject comes up.

“She looks great, very good-natured and laughs when we talk about hospitalization. The only thing she says is, ‘let me know, I’ll be back there soon, working,’” she says.

Actress Elizangela was released late this Sunday afternoon (23) from the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, where she was admitted on January 20 because of Covid sequelae.

The information was confirmed by the press office of the Guapimirim City Hall, which also informed that the actress will need to make use of oxygen support temporarily for a week to breathe better.

The actress’s manager said he believed that the severity of her condition was due to her previous respiratory problems. The actress already had pulmonary emphysema and was hospitalized in August 2019, in Teresópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, with a diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“As she has already been hospitalized without Covid, I believe her organism has suffered more because of her history,” he said.

Elizangela was hospitalized on Thursday (20), in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense, in a serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid.

According to the city hall, at the time of his hospitalization, Elizangela informed that she did not take any dose of the vaccine which helps to create antibodies against the disease virus.

Elizangela, who tested positive for Covid on the day January 12, no longer has the active virus in his body, but suffers from the respiratory issue. According to her manager, neither he nor Elizangela’s daughter, dancer Marcelle Sampaio, knows if the actress has taken the vaccines that immunize against Covid.

“She is a very cheerful person, high spirits, she doesn’t like to talk about illness. So, we don’t know or not. We never had those kinds of conversations,” she says.

The Guapimirim City Hall said that the actress had already gone to the hospital a week before being hospitalized, after feeling unwell. At the time, she was treated, medicated and discharged.

On Thursday, Elizangela returned to the unit in a more serious condition. She was taken to the red room, where doctors managed to stabilize her.

Elizangela debuted on TV as a child, on the program “Clube do Guri”, on the extinct TV Tupi, in 1965. Soon after she moved on to the children’s program “Clube do Capitão Furacão”, on TV Globo. She has participated in more than 30 soap operas. The last one was “The owner of the piece”, in 2019.

