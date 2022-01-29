Australia warns Kanye West. To work in the country, you must be vaccinated against Covid-19 – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



American hip-hop singer Kanye Weste has been warned. If you want to give concerts in Australia you will have to have a full vaccination against Covid-19. The warning was conveyed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself when confronted with news that the artist was planning a tour of Australia in March.

Australia replaced tennis champion Novak Djokovic before the Serbian player had the opportunity to defend his Grand Slam title at the Australian tournament. The country canceled the visa given to the athlete after it was confirmed that Djokovic did not comply with national vaccination rules.

The rules are that whoever enters the country must be fully vaccinated. And they apply to everyone, as people have confirmed recently. It doesn’t matter who they are, they have to follow the rules. If they comply, they can enter, if they do not, they cannot,” said the prime minister, quoted by Reuters.

Scott Morrison’s statements came in the wake of a report advanced by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper that Kanye West was planning several stadium concerts across the country in March.

The American singer, who was a presidential candidate in 2020 and was married to Kim Kardashian, has already made contradictory statements about vaccination. In an interview given in 2021, he stated that he had received a dose, but the year before he had declared in Forbes magazine that being vaccinated was like receiving the mark of the beast. Your vaccination status is not known.

Australia is one of the countries with the highest percentage of vaccination against Covid-19, but like others it is facing unprecedented levels of infections because of the Ómicron variant.