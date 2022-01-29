Average salary in the country falls from four to two minimums in nine years – News

The gradual erosion of the average income of workers in the country, pointed out Friday (28) by the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), shows that a Brazilian employed in February 2012, when the historical series began, received twice as much minimum wages paid in November 2021, the last calculated month. It was four nine years ago, and it dropped to two.

In the release of the Pnad, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) reported that the average worker income calculated in the quarter from September to November of last year was the lowest in the index’s historical series, which began with the publication of the period from January to March 2012.

Nine years ago, when the country’s minimum wage was R$622, employed workers earned an average of R$2,492 per month, four times the minimum wage.

In November 2021, while the national floor was at R$1,100, the payslip showed an average lower than nine years ago: R$2,444, or 2.2 minimums.

The situation becomes more serious if the minimum valid since January 2022, of R$ 1,211, is considered. In this case, the ratio drops to 2.0.

The IBGE also reported that the income calculated between September and November 2021 fell by 4.5% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 11.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

“This means that, despite a significant increase in occupation, people who are entering the job market earn less. In addition, there is the inflationary effect, which influences the drop in the real income received by workers”, explains the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

The lag, as the researcher said, is glaring if one considers the wear and tear that the inflation of almost a decade has caused these values. THE central bank calculator points out that the period had inflation of 76.71%, according to the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), an index that the federal government uses to quantify the increase in prices in the country.

In order for Brazilian workers to continue earning the equivalent of the BRL 2,492 they received on average in March 2012, they would need to take home at least BRL 4,403 today (BRL 1,959 difference from what they paid two months ago).

Using the same calculator, but now considering the correction for the 130% variation detected by the IGPM (General Market Price Index), from Fundação Getulio Vargas, the average income should reach R$ 5,731, or 2.3 times more than the BRL 2,444 in November. The indicator is used to annually readjust rents, an expense of most Brazilian workers.