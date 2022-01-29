Away from Globo, Andréia Sadi says she is in therapy and ‘seeking help and shoulders from friends’

THE journalist Andréia Sadi, which recently was removed from TV Globo after testing positive for covid-19, opened a question box to chat with fans on Instagram. She then interacted with followers and answered some of their trivia about books, motherhood, challenges and the covid-19 pandemic.

A follower took the opportunity to learn about the journalist’s mental health, who was direct, saying that currently, her biggest challenge is controlling her mind. Although, she said she is in therapy and counting on the help of friends and family.

“The biggest challenge today is this: Whoever says it’s fine, in the 3rd year of the pandemic, we are living what we are living… look… I suspect. Around here, one day at a time, therapy, seeking help and shoulder of friends. My compadre brother is my confessional, poor thing. And so we go”, she said.

. Andréia Sadi answered questions from followers on Instagram – PLAYBACK/INSTAGRAM

Away from TV Globo

At the moment, the journalist remains in isolation, since last Wednesday (26) she revealed that she tested positive for covid-19. Andreia published a statement on Instagram to warn that she would not be presenting her program on Globo News due to the diagnosis.

“Friends! Today there’s no ‘In Focus with Andréia’ on Globo News, because I’m recovering from covid-19. Thank you for the messages, everything is fine. Triple vaccinated, only with mild symptoms! Take care, vaccinate, protect up!” wrote Andrea.

In addition to her, her husband, also journalist André Rizek, was also removed from activities in the Globo group. Sadi works in the political area, while Rizek, in the sports area.

The couple’s separation takes place amid the outbreak of covid-19 that plagues Globo’s facilities.

Sadi, who in addition to commenting on the backstage of the political world in Brasília, also presents the program “Em Foco”, on GloboNews, took his supervisors by surprise when he tested positive for covid-19 in one of the routine exams carried out daily at the station and needed be replaced quickly.

Because of Sadi’s diagnosis, André Rizek, presenter of the program “Seleção SporTV”, on the Globo cable channel and the journalist’s husband, had to be removed from his duties, at least for the time being, until he undergoes a test for know whether or not you have been infected by the virus.

It is worth mentioning that Andréia Sadi took the three doses of the vaccine against covid-19, but ended up being contaminated by the virus. However, she only felt mild symptoms, thanks to the effectiveness of the immunizations.

Other journalists away

Recently, numerous GloboNews journalists had to be removed from work due to the outbreak that plagues the studios of the Globo group channel.

Professionals known to a large part of the public, such as Maria Beltrão, Aline Midlej, Leilane Neubarth and Leila Sterenberg were in isolation after testing positive for the virus or because a family member or close people were diagnosed with the disease.<