Barty beats Collins, is Australian Open champion for the first time and reaches 3 Grand Slam titles

Number 1 in the world defeated the American by 2 sets to 0, with partials of 6-3 and 7-6 (7-2), and celebrated his 1st major title at home

Ashleigh Barty is the champion of the Australian Open 2022!

Playing at home, the 25-year-old Australian tennis player and number 1 in the world surpassed American Danielle Collins, seed 27 of the tournament, in the final on Saturday morning (29) in a nervous game by 2 sets to 0, with partials of 6-3 and 7-6 (7-2), and won his third career Grand Slam.

Barty, who won Roland Garros in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021, started the 1h27 decision with great favoritism after an astonishing campaign. She made it to the title race without losing a single set in the entire championship.which he kept in the final game – in all, there were seven games in Melbourne.

But that’s not why there was no emotion. He had. A lot. To keep up without giving up a set, the Australian went looking for an incredible reaction in the second half and came to the comeback that seemed unlikely.

The game started nervously, but Barty took advantage of a double foul from Collins to break the rival’s serve. Then she managed the lead and closed the first partial at 6-3.

In the second set, madness. Collins managed to break the world number 1 twice and opened 5-1. But believe me, Barty reacted and took the partial to the tiebreak.

In the tiebreaker, the Australian opened a huge lead and closed the match at 7-2. To crown the title, a beautiful pass at match point!

The Australian Open title caps Barty’s perfect start to the year. World number 1 is still undefeated in 2022 and has 11 straight wins from the Adelaide WTA 500 and now the first Grand Slam of the year.

She also ended a fast of more than 43 years, as she is the first Australian tennis player to win the Australian Open women’s singles match since Chris O’Neill, in December 1978, when the tournament was still played on grass.