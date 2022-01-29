Barty is Australian Open champion and breaks 44-year-old fast – 01/29/2022 – Sports

The long wait of the Australian fans came to an end this Saturday (29). After 44 years, a home tennis player won the Australian Open again and made the crowd happy.

In great style, the world number 1, Ashleigh Barty, defeated the American Danielle Collins by 2 sets to 0 (6/3 and 7/6) and won her third Grand Slam title in her career, the first in her country. .

The last Australian champion of the tournament had been Chris O’Neil, in 1978, still on the grass courts of the Kooyong Club. She was in the stands to follow her compatriot’s feat on the hard court at Melbourne Park.

Barty, 25,​ had already reached the semi-finals once (2020) and twice in the quarter-finals (2019 and 2021) of the Australian Open. This year, she finally managed to take the versatile tennis that accredited her as the best tennis player in the world from start to finish of the championship, without losing a set.

Until this Saturday’s game, there were only 21 games conceded in six matches, an average of 3.5. Collins nearly tripled in the final and was the only tennis player who managed to make Barty uncomfortable on the court at some point, but not long enough to have at least one set-point against the champion.

The Australian already has 112 weeks at the top of the rankings, the eighth highest mark in history and the second among active athletes, behind Serena Williams (319). She now holds titles in 3 of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments, each on a different surface, following victories on clay at Roland Garros (2019) and on grass at Wimbledon (2021). The only thing missing is the US Open, also played on hard floor.

“This is a dream come true for me. I am very proud to be an Australian. The most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people, and you were nothing short of exceptional,” said the champion at the awards ceremony.

Evonne Goolagong, 70, was a surprise guest at the award ceremony. The Australian won a total of 14 Slam trophies in her career (seven of them in singles) and is treated by Barty as a reference on and off the court. Both have aboriginal ancestry and are ambassadors for issues related to the native peoples of the country.

The decision began as the crowd at Rod Laver Arena had expected. In the sixth game of the first set, Collins had a chance to break Barty’s serve, but the Australian kept her serve and still broke the American’s. Afterwards, she claimed the 94% of points gained with the first serve (15 of 16) and closed the end without being threatened.

Number 1’s superiority was interrupted at the beginning of the second set. Collins took advantage of a drop in Barty’s performance on the serve and the increase in the number of mistakes made by her, managed to impose his aggressive play and opened two breaks in the lead, with 5 games to 1 on the scoreboard.

The Australian, however, recovered and returned the breaks. The partial went to the tiebreak, in which the home tennis player was superior again. Confident and with the enthusiastic support of the public, she didn’t give chance to the bad luck, closed the game 7-2 in the tiebreaker and wrote again her name in the history of tennis.

Barty will remain at the top of the rankings intact, while Collins will make her debut in the top 10 at 28 and will be the best American today.

Unpublished title in doubles

The night was festive in Melbourne after the women’s singles decision. The men’s doubles final featured only Australian athletes and crowned unprecedented Grand Slam champions.

Friends Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, who are not doubles experts, but won an invite to the bracket and eliminated the best partnerships in the world along the way, beat Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell by 2 sets to 0 (7/5 and 6/ 4).

Kokkinakis, 25, and Kyrgios, 26, were called the “Special Ks” in youth and were among the country’s main revelations, but they still haven’t managed to score results in singles. In recent years, both have suffered from injuries and bouts of depression.