BBB 22: Bárbara Heck’s diet worries participants and netizens point to disorder – Zoeira

THE Barbara Heck’s Feeding has drawn the attention of other BBB 22 participants. This Friday (28), Laís and Brunna showed concern with the sister’s diet.

The doctor recalled that the gaúcha don’t usually consume carbs: “Bárbara doesn’t eat rice, beans or bread. Just eggs and coffee”. In the sequence, the wife of the singer Ludmilla commented that the habit of the model can cause any harm to your health“She’s going to end up putting a bullshit disease on her body.”

lais Physician and BBB 22 participant “I think it’s dangerous [a dieta dela]I already told her, but it’s no use”

Outside the home, food, and specifically the lack of it, has been target of viewers the program a few days ago. After drawing attention to suck a lemon without making a faceBarbara was a topic on Twitter for eating little.

Netizens highlighted that she feel guilty when skipping the diet rigorous, and the most attentive still remembered that the production has already caught sister’s attention due to poor diet.

Bárbara: “I got a message: Attention! Take care of your food.” she is in trouble pic.twitter.com/dLkuKBqJoq — Haftas Arden 🌪️ (GI) 🌵 (JU) | #BBB22 (@HaftasArden) January 21, 2022

signs of eating disorder

Nutritionist Priscila de Andrade stated, on the social network, that the model’s behavior may indicate that she suffers from some eating disorder.

Assiduous viewer of the reality show, the professional listed some of the suspicious attitudes starring Barbara.

Priscila de Andrade Nutritionist “Mix gin with water because it’s less caloric, say she’s fat because she ate candy at the party and wouldn’t go out the door. She even spent the day fasting after the party. Do you realize how problematic this is?”

to the newspaper The globePriscila de Andrade explained that there are several different eating disorders and that the diagnosis must be made by multidisciplinary teamtherefore, only a complete clinical evaluation could attest if, in fact, the participant suffers from some type of disorder.

“However, it is a fact that she has a dysfunctional behavior in relation to food and her own body, which is a risk factor for the development of eating disorders”, he said.

“People who have this dysfunctional eating have a relationship with ‘eating’ completely opposite to ‘intuitive eating’, which respects their own body’s limits and respects their own body’s hunger and satiety signals,” he added.

