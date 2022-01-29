‘BBB 22’: Naiara has controversial speech about Eslô and fans ask for respect | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / Globe Naiara Azevedo and Slovenia at ‘BBB 22’

This Friday (28), Slovenian fans mobilized on Twitter asking for respect after a controversial speech by Naiara Azevedo on “BBB 22”. At the time, the singer had commented on the sister’s kiss with Lucas and stated that the brother “just wanted the parakeet”.

Naiara’s statement came during a conversation with Linn da Quebrada, Natália, Jessi and Lucas himself, who said few words in the chat. “He just wanted the parakeet, you can leave him alone, he’s not playing […] He just wanted to kiss the girl”, said the country singer.

Linna even questioned: “Let’s respect it, Naiara”. Check out the moment below:

imagine the bridge being rotten to hear people talk like that about the girl you’re dating, and besides you don’t say ANYTHING to cut the subject you still laugh ESLO DESERVES RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ywH7V8rBUK — madu (@maducomentss) January 28, 2022

The tag “Eslô deserves respect” was among the most talked about topics on the social network after the mobilization of fans. See some comments:

First of all, eslo is a girl who spreads love and happiness everywhere she goes. no woman should be subjected to just one sexual object. SLOVENIA IS SLOVENIA NOT A SEXUAL OBJECT ESLO DESERVES RESPECT pic.twitter.com/kfFRNY55Jl — Ritinha Marques Mussi. (@driversbizzle) January 28, 2022