‘BBB 22’: Naiara has controversial speech about Eslô and fans ask for respect | TV & Soap Operas

This Friday (28), Slovenian fans mobilized on Twitter asking for respect after a controversial speech by Naiara Azevedo on “BBB 22”. At the time, the singer had commented on the sister’s kiss with Lucas and stated that the brother “just wanted the parakeet”.
Naiara’s statement came during a conversation with Linn da Quebrada, Natália, Jessi and Lucas himself, who said few words in the chat. “He just wanted the parakeet, you can leave him alone, he’s not playing […] He just wanted to kiss the girl”, said the country singer.
Linna even questioned: “Let’s respect it, Naiara”. Check out the moment below:
The tag “Eslô deserves respect” was among the most talked about topics on the social network after the mobilization of fans. See some comments: