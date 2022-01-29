BBB 22 of 01/29: kiss on the mouth, Ferrugem show and game chat mark Festa Boteco da Above | abstract

Pagodinho, dancing and a lot of kissing on the mouth. THE Boteco da Above Party rocked in the early hours of this Saturday, 01/29, at Big Brother Brasil. It all started with a super show by Ferrugem, then our brothers exchanged a lot 💋💋, there were a couple that didn’t make it. And, of course, a lot of chat about the game – after all, it’s BBB, right?

The Boteco da Above Party started with a show by the singer Ferrugem! Our brothers threw themselves into the pagoda, and there were people who were thrilled. Mary even cried!

Maria cries with Ferrugem show

On the other hand, Ferrugem gave that little push to anyone who was in the mood to kiss on the mouth:

“For those who want to form a couple here at BBB, this is the time. To ask for a date, this is the time, right, Dad?”.

Ferrugem plays with brothers during Festa Boteco da Above

Eslovênia and Lucas continue in the greatest atmosphere of romance and exchanged several statements throughout the dawn 💕 After saying that his sister was his safe haven, the capixaba also exposed his intentions in the game with the Pernambuco:

“I will go to war, but I will save you when I can.”

Lucas to Slovenia: ‘I will go to war, but I will save you when I can’

At another time, Rodrigo talked to Slovenia about Lucas – at night, before the party, the two talked and decided to form an alliance. And reinforced for the sister the feeling of the capixaba:

“I get emotional here, even goosebumps… Eslô, he likes you. Really, this game is a game of our lives. He’ll play to save you.”

Rodrigo shoots his sister at a party: ‘He likes you’

And let’s go kiss on the mouth 💋💋

Maria and Linn da Quebrada kiss at the Boteco da Above Party at BBB 22

Maria kisses Eliezer and Linn at the Boteco Above Party

Maria’s action at the party led to jokes between her sister and other brothers.

“For those who thought it would come out smooth…”, said Pedro Scooby.

“For those who were going to sleep, they are even enjoying the party”, exclaimed Brunna Gonçalves.

Brunna Gonçalves plays with Maria at BBB 22: ‘She’s enjoying the party’

While some kiss, others…

The brothers of the house tried to encourage an affair between Laís and Rodrigo. Maria asked for at least a peck between the two of them. Lucas already decreed: “What is the difficulty?”. But… nothing happened 😬

The two talked a lot during the night. Even the commercial manager reaffirmed that he liked a person outside the confinement. In what the doctor from Goiás decreed:

“Are you dating? So bye. I don’t date anyone.”

Laís shoots Rodrigo at Festa Boteco da Above: ‘Are you dating? Bye then!’

Back on the dance floor, Rodrigo heard Eliezer’s advice:

“Come on, get this thing over with. She’ll understand, get over it soon”.

For Laís, the commercial manager decided to be more direct and sent the question: “Am I a cuckold out there?” 🐮

Eliezer tells Rodrigo: ‘Solve this ride soon’

Break for the dances 💃🕺

Big Brother Brasil party without much dancing and choreography is not a BBB party, right? So it’s just these wonderful gifs of our brothers breaking everything on the track:

The dawn was relaxed, but there was also talk about the game. She had sister already revealing her vote, brother giving the real about the friendly relations inside the house, fear of going to Paredão and also strategies to escape the hot seat with friends.

Maria vents to BBB 22 brothers: ‘I don’t want three of us to go to the same wall’

Jessilane reveals her voting option: ‘It was someone who hurt me twice this week’

To end this super night of BBB, Eliezer and Maria kissed again in the Lollipop Room. Vinicius, who had just gotten out of the shower and was also in the room, narrated the events while the two kissed, drawing laughter from both involved.

“He’s asking me to sleep on the floor with him. That’s the end of his career”, joked the actress and singer from Rio de Janeiro.

In Quarto Lollipop, Eliezer kisses Maria, and Vinicius is impressed: ‘It broke everything’

And so we close another memorable BBB 22 party! Let’s stop here, and keep an eye on #RedeBBB to know everything that goes on at Big Brother Brasil!

