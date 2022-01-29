‘BBB 22’: ‘The house is not yours’, says Bárbara to Naiara Azevedo | TV & Soap Operas

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘BBB 22’: ‘The house is not yours’, says Bárbara to Naiara Azevedo | TV & Soap Operas 8 Views

Barbara argued with Naiara
Reproduction / BBB

Barbara argued with Naiara

Looks like the first food fight is coming on ‘BBB 22’. Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara Heck were talking this Friday afternoon (28) about the division of food at ‘Xepa’, when a discussion about the command of the kitchen began.

Barbara commented on the difficulties that Xepa would face. “It’s more emotion, that’s what I wanted. The difficulty.” Then Naiara Azevedo says: “She wants difficulty, wins the Angel and gives her the Monster.” The model says: “We are there for that”.

Linn then appears and gives advice. I think everyone holds the wave, breathes”, she said. Naiara then asks Barbara if she was serious or joking. “You told me to hold the wave”, said Bárbara, who confirmed that she was joking.

Then, Barbara says: “you can take all my eggs for you. I just want the good of the group”, she said. The singer then begins to explain herself: “One thing that makes me embarrassed… It’s not just for me, I’m used, sometimes, to eat only once a day. I’m going to cook, I need to… they say: ‘Can I eat? Can I get more eggs?’. That’s where I’m putting myself now”.

“You’re not having anyone in your house, the house isn’t yours, it’s not your responsibility. People came here for that”, replies Bárbara.

Linn then comments: “And if you care about the collective, I think the best concern about the collective is: ‘I’m not going to destabilize the collective right now.’ See in the video:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lucas says that if he catches the angel he will give the monster to Jade Picon

Lucas Bissoli stated that he intends to put Jade Picon in the monster, if he …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved