BBB22: After Naiara talks about Lucas and Slovenia, fans react: ‘Eslô deserves respect’

This Friday afternoon (28), the hashtag ‘Eslo deserves respect’ was on Twitter’s trending topics for several hours. The reaction took place after naiara, Linn, Jessilane and Natalia talk about the relationship Lucas and Slovenia. Lucas was also present, but he didn’t participate in the conversation and just listened.

“Playing Lucas is, otherwise he wouldn’t even be here [no BBB]”, said Linn da Quebrada. Jessi responds: “Okay, but playing in relation to the hookup? For the love of God”. Linn agrees and is interrupted by Naiara. “He just wanted the ‘lollipop’ [sic] her. Can you leave him alone? I wasn’t playing”, says the sertaneja. Linn soon replies: “Guys, for God’s sake, let’s respect it, Naiara”.

Natalia then asks Lucas, who was silent the entire time: “Are you going to the duvet?” and Lucas exclaims: “You’re crazy…”.

“He went there to kiss the girl, it wasn’t to protect himself from anything, no”, says Naiara.

Check the moment:

In conversation with Jessi, Natália, Linn and Lucas himself, Naiara said that Lucas just wanted “pr1qu1t0”. Then Linn and Jessi scolded her. Slovenian fans also uploaded the tag ‘ESLO DESERVES RESPECT’, asking for respect for the sister. #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/oxwMGR2a04 — SHOCKED #BBB22 (@choquei) January 28, 2022

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat