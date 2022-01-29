BBB22: Jade makes an accurate analysis of the wall of the week, and Tiago reveals who will nominate; watch

“Big Brother Brasil” is a strategy game, and Tiago Abravanel, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon are well connected to it… This Friday (28), the three were in the leader’s room talking about the next wall and the influencer made a perfect read on the game and the public opinion. Also, the grandson of Silvio Santos, boss of the week, pointed out who he intends to nominate for the second wall of the global reality. Fire in the playground!

“I think you have to think a lot about what you are feeling, the person you have the justification for, but at the same time, think about what Brazil might be thinking. Like if you were really seeing the BBB, only outside ofthe BBB, who would you vote for? To really be a sure shot. Because that’s it, you can have the best justification in the world to vote for a person, but then you vote and they come back… you become that person’s target”, said Jade.

Arthur then asked who Leo Picon’s sister would nominate, if she were in the leadership position. “I think Nathan [Natália], I don’t see her leaving now. I think, like, if the people of the house are getting a little rancid from the Rodrigo because he is imposing his opinion, the public can also be a little rancid, you know? From his game. But I do not know. So far, he is a player.”, replied the young woman. Just spy:

Tiago, Jade and Arthur talk about the next wall in the #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/8d2kQ7HWjw — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 28, 2022

Tiago then agreed with the influencer, stating that Rodrigo is his first option: “My biggest option [de voto] for proximity, for vision and for feeling that he is so connected to the game that he doesn’t enjoy the cool things in the house, it’s Rodrigo”. Check out:

Tiago points indicated to the wall in the #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/fAWwKl6sf2 — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 28, 2022

But the commercial manager already knows that he is in the leader’s sights and has set up a strategy earlier. In conversation with Laís, Rodrigo explained what he intended to do to escape the wall. “Let me tell you what I’m thinking. It’s going to be a bit of a kamikaze move, you know? I’ll talk like this, more for Sunday. Let’s see how far he goes.” Rodrigo began. “I’ll say: ‘James, you know that if you put me on the wall, a little friend of yours is also on the wall, right? Because of the backlash,’” said.

And it seems that, in fact, that’s what he did. But Tiago Abravanel did not take the “threat” very seriously and even laughed at the situation when he told his allies. “Rodrigo told me: ‘Yes, I think the leader’s vote has to be very well thought out, because sometimes he wants to send someone and the person ends up sending him straight to the counter-coup, his best friend’. Like, like this is…”, remembered. “Threatening”, completed Jade. He took the hint right, right?!