BBB22: Jade Picon and Paulo André receive external tip from Ferrugem | BBB22

Ferrugem, a pagode singer, took the audience to a frenzy with messages for Jade Picon and Paulo André during the Boteco Party. The musician invited to animate the participants of the BBB22, had already promised to send an indirect to the digital influencer and the athlete. Through social networks, the main attraction of the night revealed that he would fulfill the request of fans of the reality show.

The viewers of Big Brother Brazil 22, invaded Ferrugem’s social networks: “Send a hint to Jade and PA”, wrote a follower. Another profile soared: “Help us bring Paulo and Jade together”. Being very accessible and joining in the fun, the singer accepted the challenge: “I got it”, accompanied by laughing emojis.

During the Boteco Party, Ferrugem said: “Who wants to form a couple here? This is the time”. At another time, without mentioning Jade Picon and Paulo André, the singer was very direct: “This song I will offer to everyone who is at home watching, in love, and for those who want to form a couple here at BBB. The time is now, partner! Now is the time to ask for a date, right daddy?”.

In a video published by Gshow, Ferrugem talked about the return to cheer up the confined: “It will be a great pleasure to return to the BBB, not least because it is the most watched house in Brazil, right? Everyone will be watching. My expectations are high for this meeting.”

“I alerted the man. It’s today, huh! It has to be today! It doesn’t pass today”, continued Ferrugem before singing Atrasadinha, interacting with the participants of BBB22. The man the carioca refers to is Paulo André, the Olympic athlete is still afraid of arriving in Jade. Even shy, they exchanged caresses and hugs.

songs

Soapy, pirate and treasure, My Girlfriend, Patience, Climatizar, Tried to be Incredible and É Natural were some of the songs that were part of the show by Ferrugem and band. The male cast bet on choreography to liven up the Boteco Party and the sisters were thrilled to see the pagodeiro.

The setting for the party with Ferrugem featured refrigerators, crates, a foosball table, lots of food and drink. Arthur Aguiar was the one who took most advantage of the vast menu of the celebration. Who isn’t enjoying the ex-RBD’s eating is his wife, who is also an ex-BBB.