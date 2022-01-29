BBB22: Naiara Azevedo pokes Tiago Abravanel after not being chosen for the VIP; watch

See! BBB of love that nothing… the disagreements are already rolling loose! This Thursday (27), Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby won the BBB22 Leader’s Test, and the actor ended up with the most important position in the game this week. With that, he had to make a new division between VIP and Xepa. Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva, Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Scooby were the ones chosen by Tiago to stay on the fuller side of the house, and there were people upset about being left out…

Naiara Azevedo, until then considered one of Abravanel’s allies, was “snubbed” by her brother and stayed at Xepa for another week. After the live program was over, the artist went to look for the sertaneja to get things right. Despite denying being upset, the singer poked Tiago about how she would not be so important to him on reality.

“I have no right to be upset. We already talked about this. In here you have no responsibility to me, you are here to play. If you don’t think I’m an important part of your game, I understand. If I’m not a summing piece for you at this point, that’s fine. If I don’t amount to anything, there’s no reason for you to use me now“, she snapped.

The brother was silent for a while. “That’s what I felt. Want to hear from my mouth, that’s it“, she continued. “I don’t think it’s to add or not to add in the game. Then we’ll talk…“, replied the leader of the week, visibly embarrassed. During the night, Naiara continued to reflect on the course of the program, and opened her heart to Brunna Gonçalves.

“Is playing with our feelings overriding other people’s feelings? That’s what gets in my head“, she blurted out, despite not naming any names. In addition to Azevedo, this week’s Xepa will be divided between Bárbara Heck, Brunna, Eliezer Netto, Eslovênia Marques, Jessilane Alves, Laís Caldas, Lucas Bissoli, Maria, Natália Deodato, Paulo André Camilo, Rodrigo Mussi and Vinicius Fernandes.