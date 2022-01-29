BBB22: Natalia and Slovenia have DR after ex-miss kisses Lucas

The heavy atmosphere caused by the last party (26) was put on the agenda during a DR between Natalia and Slovenia, which took place this afternoon (28). During the chat, at the academy, the sisters argued about the events of Wednesday night, which had the first kiss of the edition.

Slovenia, lais and Lucas working out at the gym, when Natália entered the place to talk to the former miss. “Some things happened at the last party, that I wasn’t comfortable with my attitudes. Because then I found it very immature and childish. And I think it’s really good for us to clear things up”, began the nail designer.

Pedro Scooby arrives at the place during the chat and joins the group. The surfer asks if it’s okay to stay there and the nail designer says no. Natália then follows the reasoning and talks openly about Lucas, who is present at the place.

“We used to play a lot, obviously because of the joke there is always something, some interest. But the intention was a joke, you know? (…) So much so that when you walked away from me, I approached you and said: ‘Look, I didn’t want to lose your friendship’, I had already thought that it could have been because of this, I imagined that it could also be because of this . For the reason that I’m really close and stuff and I played with Lucas long before you guys got together. I said: ‘Lucas, you’re going to stay with Eslô’. I am lying?”.

The brother confirms the sister’s speech, which follows the report: “I said: you and she are cute. And even, at no time did I belittle you as a woman. Like, I’ve always said that you’re beautiful, I’ve always said that I think you’re cool, and if I’m wrong, Lucas can correct me. My problem with you before is simply that you walked away without giving me a chance to show who I am.”

Eslô continues to listen carefully to her confinement colleague. Natalia continues: “Can I be explosive? I can. But I can be a much more explosive person. At the time, two things went through my head: ‘Gee, I lost Lucas’ friendship and man, I really wanted to and it didn’t happen and it’s all right’, I’m mature enough to understand that, because I didn’t come here to make a couple”.

DR makes Natalia and Slovenia express what they think

After listening to what Natália had to say, Slovenia expressed her thoughts: “I think you are very strong. Regardless of Lucas, it’s you and me. We are women with a very strong personality, so it is natural that this shocks, or not, at some point, so it was not withdrawal, it was natural.”

The nail designer disagrees with the sister’s speech and says that the removal was on purpose, since Eslô avoided her. The ex-miss guarantees not, but considers: If I ever come to you and say: ‘Let’s try to talk, get closer, this will happen. But at the moment I’m comfortable with it. Maybe because I don’t understand what I’m feeling towards you.”