BBB22: Rodrigo and Maria raise suspicions about Jade Picon and criticize the sister: “It is not reliable”; watch

Even quietly, Jade Picon has worried brothers on “BBB 22”. This Friday afternoon (28), Maria and Rodrigo raised a series of suspicions about the influencer. During a conversation with Lucas and Eliezer, the participants came to the conclusion that they could not trust the sister.

Rodrigo echoed a conversation he had earlier with Jade, in which he asked what she and the leader talked about this morning, but the young woman refused to answer. “I don’t want to be left behind”, she said. At the gym, the commercial manager was suspicious of the positioning. “I gave her a plant today [no queridômetro], leave her lost, I will not say that I gave. Because she stays in this one, of running around”, he said.

Maria agreed with Jade’s point of view, assuming she’s had this flea behind her ear for a while. “Laís has already raised this one since the party. I had already talked to Laís about this. Inside the room she is unreliable. When we go to talk inside the room and she is there, she plays neutral”, asked the actress. “Unreliable”, reinforced Rodrigo. “Talk about anything but gambling…”, continued the artist. The brother even suggested that everyone could turn against them: “We are giving a lot of strength to that group […] If we don’t try to get together, there will be three in our name”.

Rodrigo and Maria talking bad about Jade, news? pic.twitter.com/y7PCJvefXW —lore (@lorenagolucci) January 28, 2022

At another point in the conversation, Maria was annoyed by Jade’s observant posture. “Jade is an unknown. You can feel at the party that she is a person who stays until the end, even in her pajamas, drinks… but she just keeps looking. I don’t trust people like that”, commented the singer. “She arrives, listens, she speaks half a word and leaves. Say half a word and come back”, added Rodrigo.

Maria also cited another attitude of the influencer that displeased her. “Everybody singing [na festa], I called Jade, Jade sitting drinking. Everyone on the wheel. Jade sitting drinking. I don’t like it, I don’t trust it!”, noted. The artist also mentioned a conversation she had with the influencer, when she assumed that she would not vote for her again unless they had a feud.

“This is not new… I said how it is, how are the relationships, she said: ‘I’m identifying myself a lot with the room staff’”, recalled Mary. “And are you there in the VIP playing a game?”, Rodrigo was outraged. “Stop the mironga”, continued the sister about the mysteries of Jade. “Jade is a nice girl, nice girl, but we’re talking about the game, nothing to do with the person”, he explained.