BBB22: Slovenia says it is holding back not to fight with Natalia | BBB22

the weather in most guarded house in the country it’s starting to boil. After a party full of controversies last Wednesday (26), the relationship between Slovenia and Natalia was even more shaken. This is because the medical student, Lucas, left Natália completely on the sidelines after spending the entire party kissing with Slovenia.

This Friday morning (28), Slovenia joined Eliezer, Vyni and Brunna Gonçalves in the Lollipop room, to discuss the attitudes of Natália, who completely freaked out after seeing Lucas kissing the paraibana. At a given moment, Eslô warned his colleagues: “Listen to you two, she [Natália] I’ve done auê with several people and only one is missing: me! If anything happens, hold me down, I’m not a knocker, I’m quiet, my love [não fico]… I have a feeling that something is going to happen”, said the sister.

“If we hold you back, Brazil cancels us. I’m the first to say: ‘Vixi Eslô, I wouldn’t let it!’“, joked Vyni after her colleague’s statements. And Slovenia added: “And it’s not for me, because I’m very quiet. But I hope not.”.

vyni also commented to colleagues, that Natalia regretted that no one approached her at the leader’s party: “She came to tell me that no one paid attention to her and I was wondering if I really didn’t approach her. I think the attention I paid was holding her glasses. If you chip boy, I came here to roll my cock. I’m not even holding mine!”, joked the Ceará native.

Shot in the foot

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil is heading for the third week of airing and the brothers are already putting “fire in the playground”. Considered by the public and by his colleagues in confinement, a paranoid and clumsy guy, Rodrigo is already thinking about his next game strategies to escape the next wall.

In conversation with sister lais in the morning of this Friday (28), Rodrigo was worried about the formation of the wall next Sunday and stated that he will threaten Tiago Abravanel: “I’ll say, ‘Tiago, no problem, you can vote for me. Maybe I’m one of your targets, no problem, but know that if you put me, a friend of yours is on the wall’.”

Laís was against it and warned her colleague: “Do not do that. It’s very threatening there!”. But Rodrigo insisted: “I am going to do. kickback. He will think twice about putting me on the wall.”, said the brother, not knowing that this week there will be no counter-coup, according to the official BBB scheme.

Immediately, netizens reacted to the commercial manager’s speech, stating that it is a shot in the foot, because until now, leader Tiago Abravanel was thinking of sending Lucas to the wall: “What a ridiculous face! This one isn’t even a villain! RODRIGO OUT!”, commented an indignant netizen.

“What a shame! I hope he leaves!”, commented another. But there were also people who defended the brother: “It is a pity that Brazil has gone rancid. He’s crazy and boring, but at least he gets the house moving. If he leaves, the people will be quiet for good!”, commented.