BBB22: Tadeu Schmidt makes a mistake live; watch | BBB22

This Friday’s episode (28) of Big Brother Brasil was marked by a small gaffe of presenter Tadeu Schmidt that became a subject on social networks. Right at the beginning of the program, the communicator greeted the viewers of the reality show, announcing that today was “Saturday”: “Good night, Big Brother starting live this Saturday and today is party day with Ferrugem show”, said the excited presenter.

It didn’t take long for the faux pas to go viral on social media and netizens had repercussions: “Tadeu thinking that today was Saturday, made me discover that it wasn’t Saturday either! It’s friday!!! I don’t need to deliver what I have to deliver now”, enjoyed a netizen. “Some days I’m just like Tadeu, thinking it’s Saturday, but it’s still Friday HAHAHAUABAHWHE there’s no way not to love him!!!”, declared another.

A short time later, Tadeu Schmidt, back in the studio, corrected himself after committing the gaffe live: “People and for those who heard me open the program saying that today was Saturday just to confirm, today is Friday, okay? It’s still Friday! It’s just that I’m excited, sorry! I’m excited about the party”, declared the presenter in a good-natured way. The moment was shared by Rede Globo itself on social networks.

Speaking of Tadeu Schmidt, the presenter also became a subject on social media on Thursday night (27), during the reality show’s “Prova do Líder” (Leader’s Test). That’s because, the communicator narrated the dispute in an exciting way, leaving social networks in an uproar. Another moment that was talked about on social media, that’s when Tadeu caught Tiago’s attention live after he became leader.

Continues after advertising

Tadeu Schmidt caught Tiago’s attention at the time of dividing the “VIP” bracelets, declaring that it was the right time to play: “It’s time to play Tiago”, warned the presenter of Big Brother. And the actor did not surprise much and cast: Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva, Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada and Jade Picon for his “VIP”.

In the dispute that mixed agility with skill, the participants were divided into pairs and had to complete a circuit and fit pieces that characterized the ingredients of a sandwich. The pairs were divided as follows: Pair 1- Arthur Aguiar and Douglas Silva. Double 2- Paulo André Camilo and Vinicius. Double 3- Slovenia and Laís. Double 4- Lucas and Natalia. Double 5- Brunna Gonçalves and Maria. Double 6- Jessilane and Naiara Azevedo. Duo 7- Jade and Linn da Quebrada. Double 8- Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby.

The most agile teams that went to dispute the final of the dispute for the food brand were: Pedro Scooby + Tiago Abravanel, Linn da Quebrada + Jade Picon, Douglas Silva + Arthur Aguiar and Eslovênia + Laís. The dispute was even fierce, but actor Tiago Abravanel and surfer Pedro Scooby prevailed and were the big winners of the dispute for leadership. Back at the “most guarded house in Brazil”, Scooby chose immunity and ceded the leadership to the Abravanel family member.

Watch Tadeu Schmidt’s gaffe: