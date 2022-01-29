BBB22: Tiago and Arthur ‘close’ with Jade and articulate Sunday’s vote | BBB22

On Friday afternoon (28), Tiago Abravanel, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon talked in the leader’s room. Speaking of games, the trio selected the candidates for the nomination of the actor, who is thinking of voting for Natália, Rodrigo, Lucas or Bárbara. The influencer thinks that Natalia and Rodrigo would not accept it well if they were voted on. However, Lucas, being more “nice”, would accept it better. The sister also bet that Jessilane, Rodrigo and Natália will form a wall.

Continuing with the predictions, Jade Picon supposed that if Rodrigo answered BigFone and could put two people on the wall, he would indicate Arthur and Douglas. Tiago replied that if he indicated the manager, he would have to face the boxes. The ex-rebel told the influencer: “Put your little doll over there. On Angel. Let’s put this in mind”. The trio is rooting for the girl to win.

Jade revealed that Eliezer has a false sense of being threatened and cites as an example the fact that his brother was Douglas Silva’s second veto option, leader in the reality show’s premiere week. For her, the design thinks that if Rodrigo is not an option to vote, he will take the votes of the house and it probably won’t happen.

Arthur asked the girl how her relationship was with the girls in the Lollipop room and if she thinks Maria has moved away from the groups. She replied that the actress is the only person in the room that she does not see herself close to.

Jade longs to be the Angel

The sister also said that Maria is close to Eliezer and Vyni. Arthur asked Tiago and Jade if, in their opinion, some attitude of his in the house is harming him to the public. The actor imagines that the public’s perception is positive. Bold, the boy compared Jade’s game with Viih Tube, from BBB21. However, Picon don’t have the habit of trying to please the other participants.

In the Lollipop room, Rodrigo asked Jade if she would give Arthur immunity and she replied yes. And to Monster, the influencer joked: “Ah! O Monstro I put Eli, Rodrigo ef*da-se!”, she fired. At another time, the businessman asked if the influencer did not suspect anything in the leader’s room. She bluffed, “Nothing. Oh, sure, there’s the table there, little doll. It’s being thought about.”

“If I manage to continue living with the people I like, I can’t be left behind and this moment is very decisive for me, I need caution”, revealed Jade. The girl said that it is difficult to be a “beyblade”, a reference to a gossip. The brother is counting on a possible counter-coup from the leader’s nominee and assured that he will pull one of the allies of Silvio Santos’ grandson to the wall: “He [Tiago] think twice, otherwise he will put a friend of theirs in Paredão”, threatened the José.