BBB22: Tiago fears getting burned because of friendship with Naiara

Tiago Abravanel and Naiara Azevedo already enter the “BBB22” friends. However, the two play in different ways and the singer has already noticed that. in conversation with Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon, the actor commented that he fears that his relationship with the sertaneja will harm him in the game because of the different ideas that the two have.

“It is not a person who has slept at my house and traveled with me, but we are friends to talk about intimacies“, explained the actor. Even so, within theBig Brother Brazil“, he has realized that the two are a little different and fears that this will get in the way.

“This is game. It’s living with Naiara, a person I love, but who has ideas of life that are completely different from mine. (That) It doesn’t make me stop loving, but it’s a game“, added the grandson of Silvio Santos. It is worth remembering that the actor won the leader this Thursday (27) and did not call the artist to his VIP.

“Are you upset with me, friend?“, He asked Tiago after your choices. naiara denied it, but it was possible to perceive that the artist had been a little shaken by the situation. Even so, he insisted that his friend didn’t have to worry about her.

“Here you have no responsibility for me. You are here to play. If you don’t think I’m an important part of your game right now, I understand. If I’m not a summing piece for you now, that’s all right. If I don’t add up now, there’s no reason for you to use me“, replied the sertanejo.

And then, will this friendship last throughout the “BBB22“?

