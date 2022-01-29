BBB22: TV Globo manifests itself after Luciano caught Covid-19, and talks about other brothers; know details

The first eliminated from the “BBB 22”, Luciano Estevan, has barely left confinement and has already entered into quarantine… This Thursday (27), Ana Clara revealed that the former BBB tested positive for Covid-19. With the news and a series of speculations about the other brothers, TV Globo spoke about the case this afternoon (28).

The diagnosis came to light before the program “Fora da Casa BBB”, in which Luciano would talk in person with Ana Clara. “We have all the safety standards here at Globo and he tested positive, so he couldn’t be here with us at the studios today. Luciano, a kiss and good recovery for you”said the presenter when explaining the absence of the eliminated. Watch:

TV Globo manifests itself

The news made many speculate whether Luciano would have contracted the coronavirus while still on “Big Brother Brasil”, as the positive test came two days after he left the most guarded house in the country. However, TV Globo reinforced that the participants of the reality show have been monitored day and night by health professionals.

“BBB follows a strict security protocol, as do other Globo programs. Participants are doing well and are being constantly monitored by a medical team that is available 24 hours a day. From the beginning, we have acted with great transparency when there is any issue related to the Coronavirus”, the broadcaster said in a statement released through Gshow.

The channel also commented on Luciano’s case, and assured that everyone who met him in person has also been observed out here. “About Luciano: he is isolated, being accompanied by a medical team and is doing well. The presenters who had contact with Luciano were tested and are doing well”concluded the text.

Luciano talks about his health

Luciano himself reassured everyone about his state of health. “Guys, first of all, I’m fine, okay? I saw that a lot of people were worried, my mother was worried. Guys, I’m fine, asymptomatic, no fever, sore throat, no symptoms at all, okay? What happened is that I tested positive for Covid.”mentioned the dancer.

He explained that he discovered the diagnosis precisely through tests carried out as a precaution at the station. “We know, at this point in the championship, it’s kind of common, more common than it seems. Before any program, we do the PCR test, the one with the little nose, and it turned out that this time it was positive. It is very common”he said, guaranteeing that he will remain isolated with his girlfriend. “I will comply with protocol by quarantining inside the hotel room, and in a little while I will do another test to say that everything is fine”he concluded.