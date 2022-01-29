Beija-Flor interpreter Bakaninha, named as Neguinho’s ‘heir’ at Nilópolis school, dies

Beija-Flor interpreter Gilson Conceição Junior, known as Bakaninha, 31, died this Friday morning. According to information from the Fire Department, the Nova Iguaçu barracks, in Baixada Fluminense, was called at 6:59 am to attend to a car collision accident with a wall, on Dr. Rufino Gonçalves Ferreira Road, in Nilópolis. The samba artist died on the spot.

In a note of condolence released this morning, the group highlighted the talent of Bakaninha, who was pointed out as the possible replacement for Neguinho da Beija-Flor on the official microphone of the samba school. The sambista was on Thursday night at the school’s court, where a rehearsal was held.

Bakaninha was part of the team of backing singers since 2009 at Sapucaí. As the second singer, he sometimes conducted school rehearsals in the absence of Neguinho, who for at least five years had seen him as a potential “heir” to the position of microphone holder.

In honor of Bakaninha, Neguinho da Beija-Flor published a photo on his Instagram next to the interpreter Photo: Instagram / Neguinho da Beija-Flor / Reproduction

Neguinho da Beija-Flor used his social networks to pay tribute to the partner of the singing team in which he said he considered “practically a son”. The short text was accompanied by three photos, two of them of the two together.

“Unfortunately I woke up today with this sad news of the brutal death of Bakaninha, whom I consider my successor, practically a son!! My heart is in tears!! Rest in peace and may you be in the arms of the Lord!!”

The participation in the samba school is old, starting at the age of five in the child drums of Deusa da Passarela. The contact with Beija-Flor was influenced by the family, such as his father, “Gilson Bacana, who has also acted as one of the voices of the school, and his grandfather, Vicente, one of the first to command the wing of Nilopolitan percussionists. Beija-Flor was a family tradition”, highlighted the statement published by the association on social networks.

In the note of condolence about Bakaninha’s death, published on Beija-Flor’s social networks, the school informs that there is still no information about the wake and burial of the sambista.

On social media, fans and admirers of the interpreter paid tribute:

“How sad, my God! Bakaninha was respect for samba and love for Beija-flor. May the Ancestors receive him in a good place and God comfort his family and friends”, wrote an internet user.

Another highlighted:

“This news from Bakaninha touched the real psychological. A new guy, full of dreams to be fulfilled, super excited, with a huge talent. And his life was interrupted by a tragedy. This news is very sad. I remember him singing pacas here at rehearsal at 25 with the kiss”

“Yesterday I left the court and he was there singing and playing with everyone! He sang the first samba exaltation of the school, something that practically only he did, he was a hummingbird since always, he stirred the community/rehearsal like no one else. -flower without Bakaninha,” said one person on Twitter.