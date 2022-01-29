Beija-Flor performer Bakaninha dies in car accident

One of the biggest revelations of Beija-Flor de Nilópolis, the interpreter Gilson Conceição Junior, known as Bakaninha, died in the early hours of this Friday, in a car accident, returning from rehearsal on the blue and white court. The musician lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall, on Estrada Dr. Rufino Gonçalves Ferreira, in Nilópolis, Baixada Fluminense. Son of Gilson Bacana, the young man was considered by Neguinho da Beija-Flor his successor in the sound car of the samba school. The artist would have turned 31 years old today, January 28th.

Since 2009, Bakaninha was part of the team of backup singers that supported Neguinho at Sapucaí – as the second singer, he was the voice that led the rehearsals in the eventual absences of the titular. “Unfortunately I woke up today with this sad news of the brutal death of Bakaninha, whom I consider my successor, practically a son!! My heart is in tears!! Rest in peace and may you be in the arms of the Lord”, published Neguinho da Beija-Flor on social media.

Beija-Flor declared mourning for the singer’s death. “In mourning, Beija-Flor pays its last tribute to Bakaninha, recognizing once again, as Neguinho did, the qualities of Bakaninha and the legitimacy of his love and dedication to the school where he graduated as an artist and citizen of Nilópolis. The association is in solidarity with Bakaninha’s family and friends and, as soon as possible, will disclose information about the funeral and other consequences of this hard farewell. Go with God, Bakaninha! Beija-Flor will hear your voice forever”, informs an excerpt from the note released by the school.

Successor and respect for Neguinho da Beija-Flor

In love with Beija-Flor, Bakaninha had been at school since he was five years old. The singer, always loved by sambistas from other associations, always extols his deep respect for Neguinho da Beija-Flor. Inside the blue and white, the young man conquered more and more space to, one day, one day assume the position of main interpreter of the samba school.

“Bakaninha will be my successor. One day, I’ll have to stop. He was born and raised in Beija-Flor. He is dedicated, has good behavior, doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, is respectful. He has other singers, but he is the one who I think has all the predicates to, one day, replace me ”, said Neguinho da Beija-Flor, to the Sambarazzo website, in 2016, when he was honored with the Estrela do Carnaval award, from site CARNIVALESCO.

In February 2019, at the Beija-Flor technical rehearsal at the Sambódromo, Neguinho was unable to attend and Bakaninha assumed responsibility for replacing one of the legends of Brazilian carnival, and played his role brilliantly. Strongly identified with the group, Bakaninha could not contain his emotion and was moved to tears at the end of the rehearsal, proud of the first time he defended Beija-Flor as the main voice in Sapucaí.

“What I experienced today was a very big emotion. Being in the sound car of the greatest carnival interpreter of all times, who is my godfather Neguinho da Beija-Flor, is a great honor for me. He is the one who always gives me advice. Today I am speechless for the moment lived. The community corner that represents everything in this essay. The school did what it was supposed to do: sing from the heart”, said Bakaninha at the time to the website. CARNIVALESCO.