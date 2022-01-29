BH gains branch of ‘pepeca’ and ‘piroca’ waffle shop

Curious, shy and excited looks. Those who passed through the Savassi region, a bohemian neighborhood of Belo Horizonte late this Thursday afternoon (27), had the opportunity to check out the opening of the first international unit of the Portuguese bakery La Putaria, which sells waffles, a sweet of Belgian origin. , in the form of “pepecas” and “pirocas”.

With prices between R$21 and R$25, the “piroffles” and “xoxoffles” are served with chocolate, Nutella, dulce de leche, banana, strawberry and other toppings.

The names on the menu refer to “dates”, such as “Contatinho“, “crush” and “Sugar Baby“.

Izabela (left) chose a “pepeca”, and Luiza, a “piroca” Image: Ígor Passarini/UOL

the businesswomen Isabela Carvalho, 28, and Luiza Leão, 27, learned about the opening on social media. “I don’t think Belo Horizonte or Brazil had anything like that. I already knew the brand because of the Lisbon store’s Instagram and I loved it when I saw that they were going to open here,” said Izabela.

Victor Guerra, 22, said he enjoyed the food with meaning Image: Ígor Passarini/UOL

“I thought it was a cool and daring initiative. We need to objectify food,” declared student Victor Guerra, 22, who was present at the inauguration.

Sex coach Mariana Trancoso chose a ‘piroffle’ with Belgian chocolate and white chocolate Image: Ígor Passarini/UOL

Sex coach Mariana Trancoso, 32, said opening the establishment is important. “It helps to deconstruct, because one thing leads to another. Through the product, the person also breaks the taboo — the vagina and penis have nothing abnormal”, he says.

Businesswoman is from BH and lives in Portugal

The Brazilian Juliana Lopes opened the 1st unit in Lisbon, together with her boyfriend, the Austrian Robert Kramer Image: Ígor Passarini/UOL

It is the second unit of the bakery, which is based in Lisbon, Portugal. The capital of Minas Gerais was chosen because it is the birthplace of founder and businesswoman, Juliana Lopes, 26. She and her Austrian boyfriend, Robert Kramer, 34, live in Europe and opened the bakery there six months ago.

Sweets have humorous names Image: Ígor Passarini/UOL

According to Juliana, a friend came up with the idea for the business and the couple made some adaptations.

“At first I thought it was funny and I didn’t take it too seriously, but Robert liked it and said he wanted something like that.”

The recipe for the waffle dough used in “pirocas” and “pepecas” was developed by Juliana, along with her mother and sister-in-law.

Also according to the businesswoman, the product was very well accepted by the public. “There is no audience standard, because it is a brand made to be light and funny”, he said.

The couple plans to stay three months in Belo Horizonte and then return to Portugal. “The idea is to expand to other cities in Brazil and Europe,” declared Juliana.

According to them, it is also in the plans to launch brand franchises.