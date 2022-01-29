Bicheiro who hired Crime Bureau is arrested in Colombia

A joint action by the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro), the Civil Police and Interpol managed to arrest Bernardo Bello last night (28), identified as one of the main bicheiros in Rio de Janeiro at the moment. He was detained in Bogotá, Colombia.

He is accused of having hired the Crime Office — a group of contract killers founded by Adriano da Nóbrega — to assassinate rival Alcebíades Paes Garcia, known as Bid, his rival in the dispute for game points. Bid was killed on February 25, 2020, while returning home after following the samba schools parade at Marquês de Sapucaí.

The arrest warrant against Bernardo Bello was issued by the 1st Jury Court of the Capital. According to the MP, the crime occurred as a result of the dispute for animal game points in the south and in part of the north of the capital.

According to the investigations, two members of the Crime Bureau were hired to carry out the murder: Leonardo Gouvêa da Silva, known as Mad, and his brother Leandro Gouvêa da Silva, known as Tonhão. The two were targets of a preventive arrest warrant in the same process, but are already arrested in connection with other crimes. According to the MP, the two carried out “intense surveillance” over Bid’s routine for five months as a way of ensuring the success of the criminal action.

Two men who acted as Bid’s security guards on the day of the crime were also arrested today. Thyago Ivan da Silva and Carlos Diego da Costa Cabral were denounced by the MP, respectively, for providing information and locating the victim and abandoning their surveillance post.

Wagner Dantas Alegre, who worked as a security guard for Bernardo Bello, was identified as responsible for the 5.56 rifle shots that killed Bid. He is wanted by investigators.