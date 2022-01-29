Biden family welcomes Willow, the new White House cat; See PHOTOS | World

The Biden family finally has a cat – actually a cat. US First Lady Jill Biden announced that the president’s family is excited to have Willow, a two-year-old gray and white striped cat, come to the White House.

Willow, the new White House cat — Photo: Courtesy/White House

Biden, who is a college professor, named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, said first lady spokesman Michael LaRosa.

“A Pennsylvania farm cat, Willow won over Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped on stage and interrupted her speech during the campaign,” said LaRosa.

“Seeing the immediate connection between them, the farmer knew that Willow belonged to Dr. Biden,” the spokeswoman said. Jill Biden announced in April that the family had a kitten “waiting to arrive”.

The green-eyed, short-haired feline is settling in well in the White House with “her favorite toys and treats and plenty of room to sniff and explore,” LaRosa said.

In December, the Bidens welcomed a new dog into the family, a German Shepherd named Commander, who was four months old at the time.

The family dog, Champ, died in early 2021.