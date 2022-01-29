Biden says Russia may invade Ukraine in February

WASHINGTON, JAN 28 (ANSA) – US President Joe Biden has warned that there is a “concrete possibility” that Russia will invade Ukraine in February.

The warning came during a phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last Thursday (27), amid escalating tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

“President Biden said there is a real possibility that the Russians will invade Ukraine in February,” said US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne. “He’s already said this publicly and has been warning about it for months,” she added.

During the phone call, Biden also assured that the US and its allies are “in readiness” to respond “decisively” to an invasion. The Pentagon cited greater deployment of Russian troops across the border and said 8,500 US troops were on alert.

Ukraine and Russia have seen an escalation of tensions since the second half of last year, with the growing threat of a war that could also involve the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Ukraine is not part of the western military alliance, but is seeking membership, while Russia denounces the expansionism of NATO, which already encompasses the former Soviet republics of the Baltic Sea.

In 2014, after the fall of pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych, Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and supported rebels from the self-proclaimed republics of Lugansk and Donetsk in the east of the country. Since then, more than 14,000 people have died in the conflicts in Donbass.

But the dispute could also have economic repercussions: The US has threatened to block the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Germany in the event of an invasion.

Russia demands that Ukraine never join NATO, a request rejected by the United States. The Biden administration says it has presented a “diplomatic path” to Moscow, but has not given details on the proposal. (ANSA).

