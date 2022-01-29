Biden sees ‘clear possibility’ of Russia invading Ukraine in February

Democrat shared concern for Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS US considers the possibility of providing macroeconomic support to Ukraine



the president of United States, Joe Biden, believes there is a “clear possibility” of Russia invading Ukraine in February. The Democrat shared the concern for the Ukrainian boss Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call. On social media, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne explicitly stated the American’s view. “President Biden said there is a clear possibility that the Russians will invade Ukraine in February,” he wrote. During the conversation, she said, Biden “reaffirmed the readiness of the United States and its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia invades” Ukraine.

The Democrat also reported that the United States is considering the possibility of providing “additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine’s economy in the face of pressure that resulted from Russia’s military buildup” on the country’s borders. Biden also made it clear that “despite the departure of American family members and diplomatic personnel, the American embassy in Kiev remains open and fully operational,” according to the White House.

*With EFE