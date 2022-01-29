Bizarre video shows corpse ‘coming to life’ and getting up from stretcher in morgue; Look

Images of the site’s security system began to circulate on the web on Monday (24)

Netizens were terrified and intrigued after a video recorded by a security camera at the morgue in Tver, Russia, showed a corpse allegedly “coming to life” and rising from the gurney it was lying on.

Images of the site’s security system began to circulate on the web on Monday (24). It is possible to see the man, who was completely covered by a sheet, remove the object from his face and get up from the autopsy table.

As pointed out by the American website EG24 News, after the repercussion of the video, the Ministry of Health of the Tver region said that the scenes are fake, since there is no morgue on site where the images were recorded.

See the images:

Corpse gets up in morgue – Video: Reproduction/Boom news

The spokesman, quoted by the website, said that “in general, the dead are not covered with sheets on the tables. They are placed in them right before the autopsy, so we believe this is all likely fake news.”

“We want to inform you that the video is a trailer footage leaked on the world wide web,” those responsible for the video told the Russian news agency. Novosti.