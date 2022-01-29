BMW iX has grille that fixes itself, but you can also use a hair dryer | Curiosities

Anyone who likes to hit the road needs to deal with small damages that appear in the car along the way. The front is the part most affected by the asphalt pebbles , mainly the front grille and hood. Some even put on self-adhesives to mitigate the damage, but BMW decided to go further with the ix , a car that literally fixes itself.

THE SUV entered pre-sale in Brazil from BRL 654,950, selling out all 30 units of the first batch. To book the BMW ix, the owners had to pay BRL 50 thousand. The model stands out for the autonomy of 630 km with full battery charge, so it is the longer range electric vehicle in our market and with one of the most unusual technologies.

2 out of 3 Instant repair is for the grid only. The bodywork can still suffer damage — Photo: Disclosure Instant repair is for the grid only. The bodywork can still suffer damage — Photo: Disclosure

The only part of the BMW iX capable of regenerating itself is the front grille. As electric vehicles do not need air intakes for engine cooling, manufacturers usually leave the front covered. A good example is the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

However, as the split arrangement is part of BMW’s visual identity, the inlets fake are still present in ix. Engineers decided to go beyond aesthetics and looked for slightly more useful and creative alternatives.

The front grille of ix has a number of functions. For starters, behind it are hidden sensors, radars and other components connected to the semi-autonomous driving. BMW has also installed a heating system that can melt ice and snow, a function that will hardly be used by Brazilian customers.

On top of all that, there is a polyurethane layer, a chemical component used in plastics, sealants and seals. This is mainly responsible for the almost instantaneous repair of the BMW grille ix.

3 of 3 BMW iX arrives to rock the category led by Audi — Photo: Disclosure BMW iX arrives to rock the category led by Audi – Photo: Disclosure

If a pebble hits the front grille on the road, it can remove a small part of the polyurethane that covers the structure. However, as the material is extremely malleable and has a certain viscosity, the tendency is that it adjust to the original format, fixing the part where the pebble hit. Evidently, more severe damage can’t regenerate.

the BMW ix it takes around a day to get its grid back to its original shape. If the owner is impatient, he can use a hair dryer under the surface to speed up repair. In this case, the process will take a few minutes.

respectable electric SUV

the BMW ix It can be purchased in two versions: xDrive40 (R$ 654,950) and xDrive50 Sport (R$ 799,950), with delivery expected for the second quarter of this year. the version xDrive40i is equipped with two electric motors and delivery 326 hp of power and 64.2 kgfm of torque. The autonomy declared by the manufacturer is 476 km‘.

The top version xDrive50i has two engines, capable of developing 523 hp and 78 kgfm, enough for the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 s. The maximum range declared by BMW is 630 km.

Regardless of the version, the BMW iX can recover 75% of your charge in 35 minutes if plugged into an ultra-fast charger. In this type of recharging unit, 10 minutes are enough for the autonomy of the iX xDrive50 increase by 150 km and from iX xDrive40, in 95 km.