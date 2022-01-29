Body of rally driver found dead arrives for expertise in Sobral

The body of rally driver Daniel Santos, 36, arrived on the morning of this Friday (28) at the Forensic Forensics unit in Ceará (pefoce) in Sobral, in the North Region, where it will pass through exams and evaluation to determine the causes of death.

The Ceará authorities are still awaiting the arrival of family members who live in Espírito Santo. Daniel is from Nova Venécia, in the Northwest of the state of Espírito Santo.

He had disappeared on Wednesday night (26) while on a tour of the Cerapió Rally 2022, between Ceará and Piauí.

This Thursday (27), however, the organization of the event confirmed, in a statement, that the pilot had been found dead in the Ceará district of Ubatuba, in Farm, but the causes of death have not yet been identified.

“There were no signs of violence on the body, nor of an accident or of possible crimes. The motorcycle was found standing with the helmet next to it,” the statement said.

searches

The rescue teams of the race and the Fire Department of the two states began the search at 23:00 on Wednesday in the region of the cities of Viçosa do Ceará and Cocal, in Piauí, in the localities of Buíra, Juá dos Vieiras, Padre Vieira and Brejinho.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) was called, which sent firefighters, military and civil police and the Integrated Air Operations Coordination (Ciopaer).