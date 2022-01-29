Bolsonaro acted consciously when committing crime, says PF

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00 / updated on 01/29/2022 06:55



(credit: Sergio Lima / AFP)

The Federal Police told the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that President Jair Bolsonaro had “direct, voluntary and conscious action” in the disclosure of confidential information regarding the investigation into the invasion of the internal system of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in 2018. In the document sent to the Court, the delegate responsible for the investigation, Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro, pointed to the practice of a crime of violation of functional secrecy. The Chief Executive was summoned to testify in the case, but disobeyed the STF’s determination and did not attend the hearing scheduled for yesterday at the corporation’s headquarters in Brasília.

The PF report was sent to the Supreme Court in November and made public yesterday, after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, decided to withdraw the secrecy of the investigation. In the document, Denisse Ribeiro maintained that he did not indict Bolsonaro or Deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) — who participated in the broadcast on a social network in which the confidential details of the investigation were released (read Understand the case) — because they were authorities with privileged forum.

“I fail, however, to promote the indictment of both in respect of the position of the most excellent ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, which advocates that people with jurisdiction by prerogative of function in the egregious Court can only be indicted with prior authorization”, emphasized the delegate. On the report.

It is the first time that the PF accuses Bolsonaro. Denisse Ribeiro framed him in articles 325 and 327 of the Penal Code, which deal with using the position he holds to reveal facts in secrecy or have access to restricted documents. The provision also provides for a fine and penalty of six months to two years, which may be increased by virtue of the position held. The delegate stressed that there was materiality of the crime, “configured through the realization of the live itself and the links to make the material available”.

Still in the document, the delegate pointed out that Bolsonaro’s testimony is a “necessary measure to proceed with the process” and informed that there are also signs of crime in the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro César Barbosa Cid — the president’s assistant and one of the president’s assistants. live participants.

Denisse Ribeiro highlighted Bolsonaro’s attacks on the country’s electoral system and pointed to “similarity in the president’s way of acting”. According to her, the crime under investigation caused “damage to the credibility of the Brazilian electoral system, harming the image of the Superior Electoral Court and the public administration”.





Absence

Bolsonaro spent yesterday morning meeting with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and with the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, to assess strategies to be adopted in the case. Shortly after noon, to palace interlocutors, the president had already warned that he would miss the hearing. To allies, he said that he is offered “humiliating treatment”, “worse than that given to a drug dealer”.

In place of Bolsonaro, who attended the PF was Bianco. He handed over to the delegate a copy of the grievance he presented to the Supreme Court so that the president does not testify to the agents until the plenary of the Court judges Moraes’ decision.

The AGU’s initiative, however, was rejected by the Supreme Minister. He justified it as a “manifestly untimely appeal due to temporal and logical estoppel”, since the agency filed it 11 minutes before the time established for the Chief Executive’s testimony.

Moraes reported that, on November 29, he granted 15 days for the president to speak with the agents, however, close to the deadline in December, the AGU filed an action for the deposition to be postponed for another 45 days (totaling 60 days of postponement since November 29). The magistrate also recalled that, in December, by granting the president another 45 days, Bolsonaro had accepted to testify.

“On the point, it is worth recalling – differently from what, strangely alleged by the AGU in the present appeal – that, when formulating the request for extension of the period for his hearing, the president expressly agreed with his personal testimony and it was emphasized that: ‘Mr. President of the Republic, in honor of the principles of procedural cooperation and good faith, will comply with the provisions of Official Letter No. The magistrate did not, however, set a new date for the deposition.

confidential documents

The investigation in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against President Jair Bolsonaro was launched in August last year, shortly after the Chief Executive released confidential information from the Federal Police investigation into allegations of invasion of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) internal system. in 2018.

On the occasion, live, Bolsonaro and deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) gave information about the inquiry and then published the document on their profiles on social networks. According to the two, the TSE’s digital systems were hacked between April and November 2018. They ensured that, during this period, the hacker had access to the source code of the electronic voting machines.

TSE reaction

The following day, the TSE reacted to the complaints. The Court stated that “the improper access, subject of investigation, did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections”. “That’s because the source code of the programs used goes through successive verifications and tests, able to identify any alteration or manipulation. Nothing unusual happened,” he said.

Also according to a statement from the court, at the time, the PF was called to investigate the facts. “The investigation is carried out in secrecy, and no element indicative of fraud was ever communicated to the TSE,” said the Court. As he emphasized, “electronic voting machines never enter into a network”. “Because they are not connected to the internet, they cannot be accessed remotely, which prevents any kind of external interference in the voting and counting process.”

understand the case

Opening of inquiry

After rebutting Bolsonaro, the TSE asked the STF to open an investigation against the president, pointing out the possibility that he had committed crimes provided for in article 153 of the Penal Code, which prohibits the disclosure, without just cause, of confidential or reserved information, defined as such. by law, whether or not contained in public administration information systems or databases. The prescribed penalty is from one to four years in prison.

Moraes answered the TSE and opened the investigation ex officio, that is, without the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, having previously expressed himself on the relevance of the investigation.

Testimony

Before being summoned to testify in the case, Bolsonaro had 15 days, later extended to 60, to adjust with the police authorities the way in which the hearing would take place and inform the Supreme Court. As the president did not indicate the place, day and time for the interrogation to be carried out within 60 days — which expired yesterday — Moraes ordered him to be subpoenaed to testify.