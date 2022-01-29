Boninho accepts complaint against Rodrigo and reveals that he will take action

cute revealed a decision on the BBB 22 after a suggestion from an internet user. Many viewers were disgusted by the attitude of Rodrigo Mussi in the early hours of this Friday (28). That’s because, he spent the night next to the big phone.

Rodrigo’s behavior was the target of much criticism on the social networks. Netizens who follow the reality show are irritated by the brother’s posture. Since he entered, he has been trying to escape the Paredão at any cost.

In view of this, netizens even asked Boninho through social networks to pass a prank call to Big Fone. One of the comments was answered by Globo’s variety director, who promised to play the prank on the confined.

“A prank call passes and we talk if we expected it or not”commented a netizen on Instagram. “I will pass, but not yet.”replied the boss of BBB 22, indicating that he will do the trolling at some point in the program.

fire in the playground

While Boninho doesn’t play the game, Rodrigo is still trying to find a way not to end up in Paredão. And the formation of the hot seat next Sunday (30) will have news. The leader will nominate a brother and the winning pair of the leader’s test will nominate another.

Furthermore, the one immunized by the angel will indicate a participant. However, the novelty that will set “the playground on fire” is that the vote will be divided with nine votes in the confessional and nine open votes.

Rodrigo reacts against colleagues

This week, Rodrigo lost his patience and started to pin in some brothers. During a chat with Natalia, he confessed that he didn’t like the way Slovenia was. The brother, then, said that he gave a snake emoji to the sister in the queridometer.

“I gave a snake, yes, to Slovenia”admitted the commercial manager, who also spoke of the lack of commitment of some confined. “The PA [Paulo André] You don’t understand that this is a game. He has a good heart and all but he wants to vote and tell, he said he still doesn’t see himself in the game and stuff”he said.

Rodrigo also said that he sent a pinprick emoji to his colleague on the keridometer because of his behavior. “I gave him a banana, to wake up, if you play poo! You’re here for a game”fired he, who added: “I gave a plant to Pedro [Scooby]”.

When commenting again on Slovenia, Rodrigo said that she is being false. “I gave a snake to Eslô [Eslovênia], bro, tell your face what you think! He’s hiding. I don’t know if she looks like that, she keeps saying ‘oh, I don’t like this person’, here, but she goes there and talks! Talk to the face! Don’t talk to others”he said.